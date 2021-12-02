Pak PM should not interfere in India’s internal affairs: RSS leader





NEW DELHI: Indresh Kumar, a senior RSS official and main patron of Muslim Rashtriya Manch, urged the country’s “ulama” not only to provide religious education in madrasas, but also to encourage skills development, l computer education and knowledge of other subjects there.

He also advocated for the implementation of the Citizenship Law Amendment Act (CAA) and National Citizens Registry (NRC), and ensured that persecuted minorities from countries like Afghanistan and Pakistan would be granted Indian citizenship. .

At the same time, he advised Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to stop interfering in India’s internal affairs.

Top leader Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) criticized Imran Khan for condemning the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and asked if the temple is a major problem for Muslims around the world.

Kumar said madrasas should limit their scope to teaching only. A few people are trying to slander the name of Islam as a whole by promoting illegal activities in madrasas, he said.

Therefore, strict action is needed against these people so that terrorists are not able to defame Islam, Muslims and the country.

Insisting on the transmission of education to children, the RSS leader said parents must provide the best education for their children.

Parents should inspire their children with stories of patriotism and martyrs from childhood, so that the next generation will move forward respecting the past generations, aware of the history of the country, he said.

Responding to the comments of the Pakistani government led by Imran Khan against the construction of the temple of Ram in Ayodhya, the chief of Sangh said: “Is the temple of Ram the main problem for the Muslims of the world? Why are you (Imran Khan) so interested in interfering in the internal affairs of India? Wherever Hindus live in the world, they live by the laws of that land. “

He said Imran Khan should understand that when the Covid-19 pandemic spread, India saved many people in the Maldives and Bangladesh, in addition to helping many other countries regardless of their location. religious tendency.

He said that those working with nefarious intentions like Imran Khan must understand that India has taken these steps in a humane way and has not taken money for it.

He also pointed out that the constitutional ban on triple talaq not only saved the lives of many Muslim women, but people also understood the true spirit of Islam. Archaic practices like the triple talaq are not considered permitted in Islam, he said.

Therefore, the campaign to pass a triple talaq law by the Muslim Rashtriya Manch was aimed at bringing justice to Muslim women and protecting the rights of children, which community members accepted with open arms, he said. -he declares.

Leader Sangh said that women are able to be successful in all fields provided they have the right opportunities.

The RSS leader also advocated the implementation of the CAA and NRC, claiming that Assam and various other states in the country share borders with other nations, which want to instigate infiltrations in India and create an atmosphere of violence and terror, which must be controlled.

In Assam and many other states in India, persecuted minorities from other countries will be granted citizenship.

Kumar said that in 1947 there were around 30 percent of the Hindu population in Bangladesh, which is now down to just 9 percent.

Minorities in Bangladesh are being killed with an increase in atrocities against women. In such a situation, being a tolerant country, these persecuted minorities must obtain Indian citizenship, he said.

