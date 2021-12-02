Erdogan defends a risky but correct economic policy





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday defended his risky but correct economic policy of low interest rates, as the central bank intervened in the markets to support the fall of the pound. What we are doing is right. We have drawn up and are in the process of crafting a politically risky but correct plan, Erdogan told ruling party lawmakers in a speech to parliament in Ankara. Under pressure from Erdogan, the central bank has carried out a series of interest rate cuts since September despite double-digit inflation. The Turkish leader goes against conventional economic thinking by claiming that high interest rates cause high inflation, and again pledged to keep the key rate low. The world knows how uncomfortable I am with high interest rates. I have never been in favor of interest rates. I wasn’t today and I won’t be tomorrow, he said. Erdogan said Turkey was fighting the interest rate lobby and the enemies of production and jobs. ports, he added. Our country will not return to the operating system… based on high interest rates. Previously, the central bank stepped in to support the struggling lira which lost nearly 30% of its value against the dollar in one month. The bank said in a statement that it had started trading in the Borsa Istanbul Derivatives Market (VIOP) due to unhealthy price formations in exchange rates. The Turkish lira rallied after the announcement, gaining more than 3% in value against the dollar to hit 13.02. The lira has lost more than 43% of its value against the dollar since the start of 2021.

Erdogan appeared to dismiss concerns about the exchange rate. What you call the exchange rate going up today, going down tomorrow. Inflation rises today, falls tomorrow. The government understands the sincere concerns over the uncertainty caused by soaring prices and currency fluctuations, he said, adding that they are monitoring the situation closely. Agencies

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pakobserver.net/erdogan-defends-risky-but-correct-economic-policy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos