Accuser testifies Jeffrey Epstein took her to meet Trump when she was 14





Portrait of US financier Jeffrey Epstein (left) and real estate developer Donald Trump as they pose together at the Mar-a-Lago Estate, Palm Beach, Florida, 1997.

Davidoff Studios Photography | Archive photos | Getty Images

A woman who says she was sexually assaulted by sex and financial criminal Jeffrey Epstein and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell said on Wednesday that Epstein took her to meet Donald Trump at his Florida club when she was 14.

The woman, during testimony at Maxwell’s federal sex crimes trial, did not allege any inappropriate behavior by Trump when she met him at his Mar-a-Lago compound.

The woman also did not describe what happened at that meeting, which she confirmed during cross-examination of Maxwell’s lawyer Laura Menninger in U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

But the woman, who was testifying under the pseudonym “Jane,” also said she entered the 1998 Miss Teen USA beauty pageant, an event associated with Trump.

A Trump spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Maxwell is accused of causing Jane and other then-underage girls to be sexually assaulted by Epstein, a fund manager who socialized for years with Trump, former President Bill Clinton, British Prince Andrew, the co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates and other rich and powerful people. .

Jane is the first of those accusers to testify at the trial, which began on Monday.

Her account of her meeting with Trump was described in an interview she gave federal investigators, which Menninger interviewed her about on Wednesday.

“Mr. Epstein introduced you to Donald Trump, didn’t he?” Menninger asked.

Jane replied, “Yes.”

Jane said Epstein took her to Mar-a-Lago in a dark green car.

Ghislaine Maxwell speaks with her lawyers during her sex trafficking trial, in a courtroom skit in New York City, November 30, 2021.

Jane Rosenberg | Reuters

Epstein died in August 2019 while in a Manhattan jail of what was ruled as suicide by hanging pending his own trial on federal charges of trafficking children for sexual purposes.

Epstein was arrested a month before his death.

Trump said at the time that he was no longer friends with Epstein and that they had not spoken to each other for 15 years.

“I’m not a fan of him,” Trump said at the time.

But they were friends before.

In 2002, Trump told New York magazine, “I’ve known Jeff for 15 years. A great guy.”

“It’s a lot of fun to be with him,” Trump said at the time. “They even say he loves beautiful women as much as I do, and a lot of them are younger.”

The New York Times reported in 2019 that in 1992, a Florida businessman at Trump’s behest held a calendar girl contest in Mar-a-Lago.

“I made arrangements to bring in competitors,” businessman George Houraney told The Times.

“At the very first party, I said, ‘Who’s coming tonight? I have 28 daughters coming. ‘ it was him [Trump] and Epstein. “

“I said, ‘Donald, this is supposed to be a party with VIPs, are you telling me it’s you and Epstein?'” Houraney recalls.

