Forget about the omicron. We should call it the Xi variant

Naming variants of Covid, like naming cats, is a tough business. If you’re the World Health Organization, anyway. Seemingly keen to avoid offending, they have made their way through the Greek alphabet so quickly that a luxury watch company suing the WHO for branded counterfeit titles is likely imminent. Because in classifying the latest worrying variant as omicron, the WHO has skipped two letters nu, supposedly to avoid confusion with the word new, and xi to, in their words, avoid stigmatizing a region.

It’s a curious decision that raises more questions than it answers. What are we going to do when we run out of Greek letters? Switch to Cyrillic, Babylonian, or Cuneiform, or switch to college fraternity-style hyphenation (pending the Phi Kappa Delta variant)? But it is also revealing. The affair gives off a feeling of subjugation, even of preventive self-censorship. Has anyone really asked the WHO to do this? Xi Jinping, the Chinese president, may be a powerful man, but he is not yet, to my knowledge, a geographic region. And given Beijing’s guilt in the pandemic, if a new variant deserved to bear anyone’s name, it’s him.

It might sound like a minor quibble, but the thinking sums up a lot of what got us here in the first place and transcends the WHO. The West excels at ignoring the dragon in the play on a multitude of issues, often without even being asked. Journalists paled when Donald Trump described Covid-19 as the Chinese virus at the start of the pandemic, and similar cowardice disguised as sensitivity has stifled discussion since.

I recently finished the gloss Viral by Matt Ridley and Alina Chan. This daring investigation into the origins of Covid-19 also reveals a shameful wall of institutional silence on this most vital issue. Indirect evidence that the virus emerged from a laboratory has been largely ignored; while those who tried to investigate have been silenced or vilified as conspiratorial cranks. The fact that we can discuss it relatively freely today owes more to a handful of whistleblowers and Internet sleuths than to any established science agency.

This month, Disney + launched in Hong Kong. Disney owns the rights to the cartoon series The simpsons For years, eagle-eyed fans of the former British colony quickly noticed that they had quietly left something out in a 2005 episode in which the family traveled to Beijing to help Aunt Selma adopt a Chinese baby. . The episode, a highlight at the end of the season, sparkles with lacerating satire. Their adoption agent tells the bookworm Lisa at one point: Soon you will have a Chinese little sister who will surpass you academically. Ah, I don’t know. I’m considered pretty smart, ”Lisa replies. Well, Tibet was seen as quite independent, the agent retorts. How it works ? In Tiananmen Square, the family sees a sign that says: On this site, in 1989, nothing happened. With even that revealing nod to the excised history, we have gone beyond the irony.

Again, it’s not clear whether this is the result of instruction or self-censorship, but none should surprise us. This is, after all, the same Disney that chose to film parts of its live-action remake of Mulan in Xinjiang province, the site of the Uyghur internment camps, starring an actress who came to support the government. Chinese in repression in Hong Kong. .

A recent notable exception to the wall of silence rule in public life is the Womens Tennis Association, which has repeatedly criticized the shocking demise of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai. But the WTA is in the minority even among sports bodies; a senior Olympic official took part in a weak TV interview with Peng, apparently designed to appease public outrage ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics in February. Then there is the fiction of Chinese Taipei, a false and misleading term of national status imposed on Taiwanese athletes by the International Olympic Committee to make their participation acceptable to China.

The new MI6 chief warned against China’s use of debt traps to buy global influence; lend money to smaller, poorer states and then apply for those loans on tough terms if they don’t get paid back or just if the country decides to somehow object to the interest Chinese. Too busy celebrating the apparent downfall of the West, liberal thinkers seem unable to identify this practice as an aggressive form of modern colonialism.

This was particularly striking in the case of Barbados and its transition from monarchy to republic. Understandably, right-wing commentators focused on slavery, reparations, the evils of the British Empire, etc., rather than the fact that the island received large Chinese investments. You must be wondering if they are unaware, or just indifferent, that something much less benign is waiting behind the scenes.

As China expands its heinous reach across the globe, we seem unable to respond except with silence or a pathetic diagnosis of the problem. How can we begin to counter the enemy we face when we can hardly find the words to describe it?