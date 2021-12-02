Smuggling creates artificial scarcity and rising prices: PM Imran – Pakistan





Posted on 01 December 2021 17:39

Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed the need to take action to control smuggling and money laundering

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday stressed the need for urgent action to control the smuggling of goods, including wheat, urea, sugar, flour, petroleum and bleaching. ‘money by check.

Presiding over a high-level meeting to discuss measures to combat smuggling and money laundering, he said heavy damage had been inflicted on the economy due to food smuggling due to the difference in price.

He added that smuggling created an artificial shortage of basic commodities and ultimately drove up prices.

The Prime Minister called on all stakeholders to take emergency measures and ready-made solutions to control the smuggling of essentials.

He stressed that the aim was to relieve the common man against rising prices.

The meeting was informed that the Federal Investigative Authority (FIA) has undertaken extensive investigations into illegal money laundering and the detention of US dollars.

He was informed that security is being tightened at border crossings to check cargo and ensure every shipment is recorded for tracking purposes.

The meeting was informed that significant successes have been achieved in controlling the smuggling of illegal gasoline and operations against hoarders.

The meeting brought together Federal Ministers Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Syed Fakhar Imam, Asad Umar, Financial Advisor Shaukat Fayaz Tarin, Trade Advisor Abdul Razaq Dawood, SAPM Dr. Shehbaz Gill, Governor of the Bank of State, president of the FBR, senior civil and military officers.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan praised the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) team for achieving 35% revenue in November compared to last year.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a tweet, said the income council also saw a 37% increase in the five months compared to last year.

– Imran Khan (mImranKhanPTI) December 1, 2021

The RBF said on Tuesday it recorded “historic growth” in revenue collection of 36.5% from July to November of fiscal year 2021-22.

“It has raised net income of 2,314 billion rupees in the first five months of the current fiscal year against a set target of 2,016 billion rupees, topping by 298 billion rupees,” said an official tweet from FBR.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dunyanews.tv/en/Pakistan/631130-Smuggling-create-artificial-shortage-price-hike-PM-Imran- The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos