Trump expresses old grievances in freewheeling interview with Farage | Donald trump





Donald Trump attacked Boris Johnson’s clean energy plans, called the Duchess of Sussex disrespectful and expressed a litany of old grievances in a free interview with British politician-turned-broadcaster Nigel Farage aired on TV British Wednesday night.

The conversation, billed as a global exclusive to the Trumps Mar-a-Lago Resort in Palm Beach, South Florida, and broadcast on GB News, broke new ground, starting with the one-term and twice-impeached Republican president. who repeated the lie that the 2020 presidential election, won by Democrat Joe Biden, was stolen from him.

Trump, 75, has hinted he could run for president again in 2024 and attempt a return to the White House he left in January 2021.

Beyond reproaches and complaints about his successor, Biden, however, Trump has targeted targets in the UK, including the Prime Minister, who was a close ally during his time in the White House, and Meghan, who, according to him, exploited his position in the royal family.

Donald Trump says it’s not appropriate for Meghan to use her royal title

Donald Trump says it is highly inappropriate for Meghan to get involved in US politics. pic.twitter.com/BuNGPMoLye

– GB News (@GBNEWS) December 1, 2021

I’m not a fan of hers. I wasn’t from day one. I think [Prince] Harry has been used horribly and I think one day he will regret it, he probably already does, Trump told Farage.

I think it ruined his relationship with his family, and it hurts the Queen.

Responding to Farage’s comments about Meghan’s use of a paper titled Duchess of Sussex to lobby members of Congress for paid family leave, Trump said: She’s trying to do things I think are very inappropriate. She is very disrespectful to the royal family and, above all, to the Queen.

The Queen, said Trump, is a great woman, such a great person, a historic person, noting that we had a great time together, we get along very well.

Meanwhile, Johnson, who in October announced a Build Back Greener campaign to supply every home in the UK with offshore wind power within a decade, was simply wrong, from Trump’s point of view.

The UK has emerged as a world leader in wind power, especially offshore, and Johnson wants Britain to become what Saudi Arabia is to oil with the goal of achieving zero net greenhouse gas emissions greenhouse by 2050.

Boris is wrong if he goes hard, he makes a big mistake. But I like him, I always got along with him [although] He’s been on the liberal side a bit, said Trump, who once claimed he never understood the wind.

The wind is ridiculous. It’s a horrible thing for Scotland and I can see it because I own some great properties in Scotland. I see windmills [wind turbines] all over them. That’s a shame. They kill all the birds, he said.

In UK it’s everywhere you fly over and I say what a shame

Donald Trump lashes out at installing wind turbines, saying environmentalists who support wind farms must hate the world. pic.twitter.com/igaacxQhNb

– GB News (@GBNEWS) December 1, 2021

Other topics covered included the insurgency on the U.S. Capitol on January 6 by hardline Trump supporters, the Black Lives Matter movement, the UK migration crisis and issues on the US-Mexico border, the movement of antifa left and whether Trump would run for office again.

Farage, telling his interviewee that they had made your life hell thanks to two impeachments and an investigation into his administration’s ties to Russia, wondered why Trump would forgo his retirement at his luxury resort in Palm Beach to seek a return to the White House.

So, I love our country. I have taken the country to a level never seen before, Trump said, taking credit for saving tens of millions of people around the world with the coronavirus vaccine, despite its serial mismanagement of the pandemic in the United States.

