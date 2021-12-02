Pak PM Imran Khan bans ministers and government employees from traveling abroad without his approval





Amid the looming economic crisis in Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered members of the federal government that they would be banned from traveling abroad without his approval. The decision was taken by the PTI government led by Imran Khan, citing that the Prime Minister himself refrains from undertaking overseas visits, the same will be followed by all members of his government.

According to an ANI report citing local media, the decision was announced after the cabinet discussed the issue of National Assembly Member (NAM) Riaz Fatyana’s trip to Glasgow for COP26, the global summit on the climate and its brawl allegations. Among these, other contentious issues were also addressed, which led to the decision to ban ministers and federal deputies from undertaking trips abroad without the permission of the prime minister.

PakistanPM bans federal members from undertaking overseas travel

In addition, the Minister of Information Fawad Chaudhry also underlined that deputies and senators travel more on public funds than the Prime Minister himself. Imran Khan responded by saying that even MPs and senators should not travel abroad like him. “Government affairs should be our top priority,” Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

Meanwhile, concerned about the Omicron strain of COVID-19, Pakistan has established a new vaccination plan to tackle the global threat, according to the ANI report citing News International, in which booster doses would be provided immunocompromised people, healthcare workers and those over 50 years old.

Pakistan’s economic crisis looms

Earlier, in a huge embarrassment for the Pakistani government led by Imran Khan, the country’s auditor general, Javaid Jahangir, had detected massive irregularities in his spending related to COVID-19. This report was based on the audit of various Pakistani government departments and organizations that incurred expenses during the pandemic for relief activities, the provision of subsidized food, and the implementation of the economic recovery plan. It was submitted to Pakistani President Arif Albi, following which it will be tabled in the country’s parliament.

Apart from that, the Pakistani government has found itself in the midst of immense problems as the economic crisis in the country continues to loom. Worsening the situation, the country is also facing a huge shortage of LPG.

With the inputs ANI Image: PTI

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/pakistan-news/pak-pm-imran-khan-bars-ministers-and-govt-employees-from-foreign-visits-without-his-approval.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos