Boris Johnson Says “All Guidelines Followed” As Keir Starmer Accuses Him Of Breaking COVID Rules With “Drunk Party” Last Christmas | Politics News

Boris Johnson said “all guidelines have been fully followed” as the Prime Minister has been accused by Sir Keir Starmer of having a “drunken party” in Downing Street last Christmas despite COVID rules that were in place at the time. ‘era.

The Labor leader said Mr Johnson “took the British public for fools” as the two clashed over the Prime Minister’s questions.

it comes after the Daily Mirror reported that the Prime Minister gave a speech during a departure on November 27 – when the country was in the second lockdown – and allowed a festive party to take place on December 18 when London was plagued by Level 3 restrictions.

The report was seized by Sir Keir, who asked Mr Johnson in PMQs: ‘While millions of people were locked up last year, was there a Christmas party in Downing Street for dozens of people on December 18?

Mr Johnson did not deny that a party had taken place, telling the Commons: ‘What I can tell (him) is that all guidelines were completely followed in No. 10.

“Nice try but it won’t work,” replied Sir Keir.

“The defense seems to be that no rules were broken. Well, I have the rules that were in place at the time, Prime Minister, of this party, they are very clear.

“You don’t have to have lunch or a Christmas party at work. Does the Prime Minister really expect the country to believe that even though people were banned from seeing their loved ones on Christmas last year, Was it okay for him and his friends to throw a boozy party in Downing Street? “

Mr Johnson replied: “I said what I said about number 10 and the events of 12 months ago, but since he is asking what we are asking the country to do this year, this which I think is, frankly, more relevant consideration.

“The important thing to do is not only to follow the advice we have laid out, but also when it comes to handling the Omicron variant to ensure that, as we said, you are wearing a mask. in public transport and in stores, and that you isolate yourself if you come into contact with someone who has Omicron, and, above all, what we do is strengthen our measures at the borders, but above all. .. get your callback. “

SNP Westminster chief Ian Blackford told MPs the Daily Mirror had legal advice on “the potential illegality” in relation to the Christmas party allegation.

“Last Christmas the Prime Minister threw a packed party in Downing Street. An event that broke the lockdown rules, ”he said.

“The Prime Minister may deny it, but I spoke to the Mirror newspaper this morning and they confirm what happened, and they have legal advice on the potential illegality.

“In an age when public health messages are so vital, how can you be expected to have people trust a Prime Minister when he thinks it is a rule for him and a rule for everything? the world ? “

Mr Johnson accused Mr Blackford of “talking utter nonsense”.

Dr Saleyha Ahsan, spokesperson for the COVID-19 campaign group Bereaved Families for Justice, said: “To hear this around the time my father was admitted and the rest of the country was under long and brutal closures , the Prime Minister was partying with big groups of friends, it’s horrible.

“You wonder about the Prime Minister’s empathy for the rest of us.”

Following the publication of the Daily Mirror report, a spokesperson for Number 10 told Sky News: “The COVID rules have been followed at all times.”

This was reiterated on Wednesday by the prime minister’s spokesperson, who told a regular briefing with reporters that “the rules have been followed at all stages.”

The original story claimed Mr Johnson did not attend the December event hosted by members of his best team.

A spokeswoman for the Prime Minister’s wife, Carrie Johnson, denied hosting or holding the party in the apartment while restrictions were in place.

“This is total nonsense. Ms Johnson has always followed the rules of the coronavirus and it is categorically wrong to suggest otherwise,” she told the Mirror.

The Mirror alleges that about “40 or 50” people were crammed “play by play” into a number 10 room for both events.

Last November, the whole country was plunged into a second national lockdown for four weeks.

As a result, everyone was encouraged to work from home whenever possible, and indoor socialization was prohibited.

At the start of December 2020, London was in Level 2 restrictions, which meant no households were mixing inside.

But on December 16, two days before the second Downing Street party, London moved to Level 3 restrictions, where all indoor mixing was banned unless individuals were in domestic bubbles.

Downing Street staff are and always have been classified as key workers, with members working long hours to deal with the pandemic.

Offices are said to be secure against COVID.