Japanese Shinzo Abe issues direct warning to Chinese Xi Jinping over Taiwan





A Chinese decision to invade Taiwan would be “economic suicide” for Beijing, former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday, making remarks that included his most direct warning to Chinese President Xi Jinping. Abe resigned in 2020 due to health concerns, but he remains influential within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in Japan. His faction helped elect former leader Yoshihide Suga and current incumbent Fumio Kishida. Taiwan regards Abe as a close personal ally. Speaking virtually at an event hosted by the Taipei-based Institute for National Policy Research think tank, Abe noted Taiwan’s proximity to several Japanese islands, including Senkakus and Yonaguni. “An assault on Taiwan,” he said, “poses a great danger to Japanese territory. Japan would not allow such a scenario.” As prime minister, Abe said he communicated to Xi his determination to save the disputed Senkaku Islands, which are administered by Japan but also claimed by China and less vigorously Taiwan. The United States recognizes Japan’s effective control – but not sovereignty – over the uninhabited island chain, which is covered by the US-Japan Defense Treaty. “An emergency in Taiwan is a Japanese emergency, and therefore an emergency for the Japanese-American alliance,” Abe said in his speech. “Beijing’s leaders, President Xi Jinping in particular, must not ignore this understanding.” Tokyo and Taipei must work closely together to ensure that China shows restraint, he said. “Japan, Taiwan and all those who believe in democracy must repeatedly urge President Xi Jinping and the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party not to get lost. “China is indeed huge and has close relations with the world economy. A military adventure is a path that leads to economic suicide,” said Abe. “If China also prioritizes its own interests, then the only solution to the cross-strait relations is a peaceful one. “ The former prime minister said China’s military spending has grown 42-fold in the past 30 years, while Japan’s has quadrupled over the same period. Abe predicted further growth in Beijing’s defense budget over the next three decades as China heads towards its 100th anniversary in 2049. “We need to take the initiative and guard against China’s various military provocations in the air, at sea and underwater,” said Abe, who described Taiwan’s existence as the cornerstone of Japan. Japan is home to more than 50,000 American servicemen, including approximately 30,000 active duty soldiers in Okinawa and almost as many American family members. It is the largest military contingent outside the continental United States The United States is Taiwan’s largest international donor. The Taiwan Relations Act requires Washington to sell defensive weapons to Taipei in order to maintain the island’s self-defense capability, but it is not required by law to defend Taiwan from armed attack.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/japan-shinzo-abe-fires-direct-warning-china-xi-jinping-taiwan-1654770 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos