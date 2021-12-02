Smugglers and money launderers punished: PM Imran – Pakistan





Imran Orders On-Time Completion Of CPECLoes FBR Projects To Raise Record Revenue

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday ordered severe action against sugar, wheat, urea and oil smugglers and those involved in money laundering.

Heavy damage is inflicted on the economy due to food smuggling due to the price difference, Prime Minister Khan observed at a meeting to review measures against smuggling and money laundering .

Smuggling creates an artificial shortage of commodities and ultimately drives up prices, he noted.

The meeting brought together Federal Ministers Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Hammad Azhar, Khusro Bakhtiar, Fakhar Imam, Asad Umar, Advisers Shaukat Tarin, Abdul Razak Dawood, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Shehbaz Gill, Governor of the Bank of State, the president of the FBR as well as the senior civil and military officers.

The Prime Minister, who chaired the meeting, called on all stakeholders to take emergency action and control the smuggling of essentials with ready-made solutions. He stressed the need to provide relief to the common man against [unprecedented] price increase.

The meeting was informed that the Federal Investigative Authority (FIA) had undertaken extensive work against money laundering and illegal withholding of US dollars. Achievements in combating oil smuggling and operations against grabbers were also discussed in detail. The meeting was briefed on steps being taken to increase security at border crossings to check cargo and ensure every shipment has been recorded for tracking.

Just a day ago, Mr. Khan and cabinet members blamed the Sindh government for what they called the failure to control the hoarding of sugar and urea. They also held the provincial government responsible for the rising prices of sugar and wheat.

CPEC projects

While chairing a separate meeting to review the progress of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects, Prime Minister Khan asserted that the specified deadlines for the completion of CPEC projects must be met.

The government is fully committed to the provisions of the CPEC agreements, he said, adding that continuity of policies was essential for long-term projects.

The prime minister said that China has been a trusted friend of Pakistan and the government places high priority on the implementation and operationalization of CPEC projects.

Earlier, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister in charge of CPEC affairs, Khalid Mansoor, briefed the meeting on the current status of CPEC projects.

FBR tax collection.

Previously, the Prime Minister praised the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for recording a 35% increase in revenue in November 2021 compared to the same month a year earlier.

Kudos to the FBR team for achieving a 35% revenue increase in November compared to last year, Mr Khan tweeted.

A day ago, the RBF claimed to have seen historic revenue collection growth of 36.5% from July to November of fiscal year 2021-22. It has raised net income of Rs 2,314 billion in the first five months of the current fiscal year against a set target of Rs 2,016 billion, topping Rs 298 billion, the RBF tweeted.

Posted in Dawn, le 2 December 2021

