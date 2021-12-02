trumps COVID cover-up | The New Yorker





The experiment has long remained in the hands of anyone mad enough to undo the ongoing disaster that is Donald Trump. Nonetheless, his latest example of colossal indifference to someone other than himself is worth noting. In fact, its top shelf.

According to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Trump was on his way to a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on September 26, 2020, when he was told he had tested positive for the coronavirus. It was three days before he was scheduled to debate Joe Biden. The expectations of the Debate Committee and basic decency dictated that Trump make the information public immediately, even at the cost of postponing the debate. But no: nothing was going to stop [Trump] to come out there, Meadows writes in his new memoir The Chiefs Chief. When told he tested positive, Trump did not react unreasonably with profanity, although Meadows, a religious man, renders his words in a disinfecting rhyme: Oh spit, you have to truck me to cover me. Soon after, Trump took another test; this one was negative. Trump, of course, decided to believe in the second test and covered up the first. (This account is from Guardians Martin Pengelly, who obtained a prior copy of the book, which will be released next week.)

Remember recklessness and the timeline. Earlier on the 26th, Trump held a ceremony at the Rose Garden to introduce his new Supreme Court candidate, Amy Coney Barrett. Almost no one wore masks outside, or later, at a reception inside the White House. Among the attendees who subsequently tested positive for the virus were Chris Christie, Kellyanne Conway and Senator Thom Tillis. Later that day, as Trump made his way to the rally, his doctor, Sean Conley, called Meadows and broke the alarming news to him. Stop the president from leaving, Conley said, according to Meadows. He has just tested positive for COVID. Some time after that, Trump was tested again, with happier results. But this second test hardly erased the potential accuracy of the first and the possibility that it could infect others. What reigned was political expediency.

The next day, Trump met with Gold Star families at the White House. In an interview, Trump said family members wanted to hug and kiss him. It was obviously dangerous, but, he said with awe, frankly, I’m not telling them to back off.

The debate, which took place on the night of the 29th, was a disaster for Trump. He was a sweating, glowing mess, constantly interrupting Biden to a surprising degree, even in Trumpland. The next day, at a campaign event in Duluth, Minnesota, he mocked Biden for promoting social distancing at his events. Then, in the first days of October, COVID announcements started pouring in: Hope Hicks first said she had tested positive. Then Trump tweeted that he and the First Lady had tested positive, and he was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for treatment.

It will be good to read Meadowss’ book in its entirety and add it in the larger context of what we know from other sources. The publisher is All Seasons Press, a conservative company that recently announced plans to tackle head-on the culture of cancellation that is destroying the publishing industry and the country. Meadows, of course, is a unique source of information. And, despite his complicity with Trump in many ways, he could prove to be a problem for the former president. Meadows was subpoenaed by the House committee investigating the January 6 insurgency on Capitol Hill and, unlike Steve Bannon, he agreed to testify. The committee is determined to see if, and perhaps how, Trump and his entourage helped coordinate the capture of the Capitol ahead of the certification of the 2020 election results.

Until today, Trump was eager to praise the literary gifts of his former aide. The Chiefs Chief would make an incredible Christmas present, and with the United States’ supply lines totally dead, and with thousands of ships having no way to unload due to incompetent leadership, you will have nothing. else to buy anyway, Trump wrote in a blurb. it was half tribute, half troll. But, after the Guardian article appeared, Trump turned on Meadows: The story of me having COVID before or during the first debate is Fake News. In fact, a test revealed that I did not have COVID before the debate. Which, of course, doesn’t explain why he didn’t reveal the results of his first positive test.

We already know the details of Trump’s initial reckless attitude towards the virus: his determination to play it down, as he told Bob Woodward, despite his immediate knowledge that it was a deadly substance. He boasted (wrongly) that we now have the lowest death rate (mortality) in the world. The children were virtually immune. Nothing to worry about here. He will disappear. One day, it’s like a miracle that he disappears. Eventually, we became numb to his public displays of ignorance, as he extolled the merits of senseless treatments and remedies, and refused to urge his supporters to get vaccinated. In short, and over time, the President of the United States has spoken and acted in such a way that he has endangered the health of countless American citizens.

Trump is not the first public figure to engage in denial and quackery. Nor is it a purely republican phenomenon. (Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who began his career as a serious environmentalist, has long since become an anti-vax quack.) With his remarks, omissions, lies and actions, Trump has ignited the dialogue national. From the Oval Office, and now from Mar-a-Lago, he gives permission for all manner of public figures to behave like him, the better to gain his approval or secure their own positions and fortunes.

Take the example of the day. On Monday night, former CBS News correspondent and now Fox News reporter Lara Logan went on the air and compared Anthony Fauci, a man of integrity and tireless public health worker, to Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor known as Todesengel, Angel of Death:

