Donald Trump accuses Meghan of ‘disrespecting’ the Queen and of using Prince Harry





Former US President Donald Trump has spoken to former UKIP leader Nigel Farage in a conversation that will air on UK News tonight. He made sensational statements about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Donald Trump accused Meghan of “disrespecting” the Queen and of manipulating Prince Harry “horribly” in an interview to be broadcast tonight.

The former US president has spoken to former UKIP leader Nigel Farage in a conversation that will air on UK News at 7 p.m.

He has made sensational claims that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have harmed the monarch.

Trump also admitted he was “not a fan” of Meghan when asked about the Royal Family and the Megxit.

He said: “I’m not a fan of her. I wasn’t from day one. I think Harry was used horribly and I think one day he will regret it.

“I think Harry was used and was used terribly. I think it ruined his relationship with his family and it hurts the Queen.”

Donald Trump caught up with Nigel Farage for an interview that will air on GB News

Picture:

GB News)

Speaking of Meghan, he added: “I think she has been very disrespectful to the Queen, who is such a great woman, such a great person, a historic person. I think she is very disrespectful to the family. royal and especially to the queen. “

Farage also asked Trump about allegations that Meghan used her royal title to get involved in US politics.

Trump said, “She’s trying to do things that I think are very inappropriate.”

He also said during the interview that he loved the Queen, further claiming that he was brought up with respect for the Royal Family because his mother was from Scotland.

Mr Trump said he was "not a fan" of Meghan Markle and that she "was manipulating Prince Harry

Picture:

Getty Images)

This is not the first time Trump has commented on the Sussexes. He told Fox News earlier this year that he was “not a fan” of Meghan when he commented on rumors she would meet Democrats.

In 2019, he called Meghan “bad” because of her past criticism of her.

Tonight’s explosive interview tackles a wide range of issues, including his presidential defeat, the Capitol Hill riots, Black Lives Matter, and immigration to the US and UK.

Farage recorded the interview in Florida as a dramatic clip shows the duo sitting across from each other.

Mr Trump also said he loved the Queen

Picture:

AFP via Getty Images)

The couple have met several times in the past, most notably in October 2020 at a rally in Phoenix, Arizona, where Trump called Farage “King of Europe.”

They also met in November 2016 after Trump was elected.

Farage promoted the interview on his Twitter last night and told his 1.6 million followers, “Don’t miss it.”

Farage, The Trump Interview airs at 7 p.m. tonight on GB News, available on Freeview 235, Sky 515 and Virgin Media 626.

