Insolvent nuclear weapons power and its implications – Analysis – Eurasia Review





Pakistan at the end of 2021 stands out significantly as an insolvent nuclear power whose external debt hovering around $ 170 billion in excess of its GDP creates national security concerns, as the Pakistani prime minister recently admitted in exercise, Imran Khan. Significantly, Pakistan’s insolvency as a nuclear power has regional and global security implications.

Putting aside the economic statistics on Pakistan’s insolvency, one needs to focus on the main causes of the country’s financial bankruptcy, in addition to its low tax revenues, widespread political corruption and reluctance to impose reforms. economic hardships as required by international monetary laws. institutions like the IMF.

At the outset, it is worth emphasizing the global context which has led Pakistan into such a bad economic situation. Pakistan, as a rentier state, has been used for decades to trade off its strategic utility earlier from the United States and for a few years from China which now has Pakistan in the colonial economic stranglehold of debt traps. via the incentives of the CPEC.

Besides the United States and China, Saudi Arabia is also to be blamed for Pakistan’s insolvency. Saudi Arabia, not for the sake of Islamic munificence, but more as assumed in strategic circles, has been generous to Pakistan by providing funding to Pakistan in the billions of dollars in return for Pakistan’s aid to Saudi Arabia with technology and nuclear weapons plans. As recently as last week, Saudi Arabia provided billions of dollars to bail Pakistan out of its financial mess, with the IMF refusing new loans.

Turning to the main reasons for Pakistan’s insolvency, two main reasons stand out significantly. The exorbitant defense spending of the Pakistani army, and in particular the arsenal of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles of the Pakistani army, unrelated to the South Asian threat scenarios, but more favored by the grandiose conceptions of the Pakistani army of strategic equivalence with India, are the first major reason for Pakistan’s insolvency.

China imposing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) on a financially weak and prosperous Pakistan through external finance / loans / debt was tantamount to Chinese economic drug from impoverished Pakistan with nuclear weapons. Pakistan as an economic drug addict traded its national and economic security for the economic allures of China’s CPEC, regardless of the fact that China was setting a debt trap for Pakistan in which it was to be traded for a strategic takeover. on Pakistan.

Needless to say, China stands out in the two major reasons for Pakistan’s insolvency highlighted by me above.

In terms of Pakistan’s insolvency emerging as a major national security issue, as Prime Minister Imran Khan asserted last week, the detailed reasons were not spelled out by the Pakistani Prime Minister. Was he referring to the economic turmoil that could plague Pakistan with high inflation rates and falling Pakistani rupee rates? Or was the Pakistani Prime Minister referring to sufficient financial resources for the spending of the increasing spending of the Pakistani military and its ever increasing arsenal of nuclear weapons?

In terms of objective analysis, the above two reasons should be taken into account as having an impact on Pakistan’s national security. Internal political discontent in Pakistan could intensify and have an impact on good political governance and control. This could lead Pakistan to once again move towards a failed state designation that the United States would not bail out financially this time around, with Pakistan now fully aligned with China.

China retreated two years after an economic bailout from Pakistan when Prime Minister Imran Khan, confident in China’s financial backing, boldly declared that Pakistan would not turn to the IMF for a financial bailout. In 2021, China fully aware of Pakistan’s current insolvency and the growing failure of CPEC debt repayments would not step in without Pakistan compensating and conceding strategic gains and sway to China.

Drawing on China’s record in the case of Sri Lanka and Africa in similar situations, China would certainly demand outright control of Pakistan’s strategic port of Gwadur. In other words, Gwadur could emerge as a major Chinese naval base linked to China by road and rail links from the CPEC,

Coupled with the above, China would pressure Pakistan and its protected Taliban government in Kabul to lease the large US-abandoned Bagram air base from China – both Gwadur and Bagramtaken, generating money from China. serious strategic implications both regionally and globally.

Major strategic implications would be generated for India and Iran. India would have already taken that into account and dealt with it. Iran should now think twice about the security implications of the nebulous 25-year Sino-Iran strategic partnership agreement. Iran has not been a rentier state like Pakistan and it would be interesting to know how Iran deals with such an emerging threat to Iranian national security.

In terms of global implications, the United States and Russia should also seriously consider the possibilities of Pakistan as an insolvent nuclear-weapon state to become an “economic and strategic vassal of China as a” Revisionist state challenging the established world order. “

It has been pointed out in my writings for decades now that while the international community had accepted an American-Russian dyad in the past, the international community is not in the mood to accept an American-Chinese dyad in the future. This was most vividly demonstrated when a former US president a few years ago referred to such a precept. The capitals of the Indo-Pacific have overthrown the precept.

In terms of Indo-Pacific security, China’s complete takeover of Pakistan as a colonial entity, including its arsenal of nuclear weapons, has serious implications. This would unleash its own strategic dynamic which could extend to degrading Pakistan’s arsenal of nuclear weapons before China gains complete control.

The final question that needs to be addressed is whether Pakistan can come out of its insolvency with financial assistance from China. The answer is negative by the record shown by China in Sino-Pakistani relations since 1962. China’s interest in Pakistan is mercenary and colonial. China has no liberal tendency to make Pakistan a stable, autonomous and stable state.

In conclusion, it should be emphasized that in view of the foregoing analysis, the United States should not once again stumble upon supporting a virtual failed state transformed by China into a rogue nuclear state to serve China’s strategic goals. Any future US help to bring Pakistan out of insolvency should be accompanied by rock-solid Pakistani guarantees to impose tough economic reforms, restrain Pakistani military spending and, together with other great powers. , with the exception of China, reduce the size of the Pakistani military’s arsenal of nuclear weapons. .

More than that, the Pakistani people must prevail over their leaders, both military and civilian, because Pakistan cannot afford to box far above its strategic weight. Nuclear weapons do not give Pakistan economic strength, rather they impoverish the country.

