Joe Biden just made the fishiest comment on Donald Trump / LGBTQ Nation





Joe BidenPhoto: Adam Schultz / Biden for President

President Joe Biden had a very fishy response when asked how Donald Trump put him at risk of catching COVID-19 last year.

Trump would have tested positive for COVID-19 just days before the first presidential debate on September 29, 2020, according to a new book by former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. Instead of speaking to the Bidens campaign and postponing the debate, Meadows said Trump remained silent and participated in the debate anyway because he had another negative test result.

Related: Joe Biden Owned Right-Wing Journalist With A QAnon Clapback Then He Went Away

Mark Meadows wrote a book revealing former President Trump tested positive for COVID three days before your first debate, a reporter asked Biden today. Do you think the former president put you in danger?

I’m not thinking of the former president, Biden replied before turning and walking away.

Trump announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Twitter on October 2, three days after the debate. The media speculated that Biden, who was 77 at the time, was in danger because Trump may have had the virus days before his announcement.

Trump hosted a White House super-broadcast event for Supreme Court candidate Amy Coney Barrett on September 26, where at least 11 attendees were diagnosed with coronavirus soon after, suggesting that Trump also caught the virus that day.

Meadows said in his new memoir, The Chiefs Chief, that each candidate must provide a negative coronavirus test 72 hours before the September 29 debate. He said Trump tested positive on September 26 after the Barrett event and found out he was on his way to a rally in Pennsylvania.

Trump suspected he had a mild cold while boarding Marine One. Meadows said as the plane took off he received a call from the White House doctor.

Stop the president from leaving, Dr Meadows said. He has just tested positive for COVID.

He said he immediately told Trump, who wrote by Meadows responded with something that rhymes[d] with Oh spit, you must be covering me by truck. Meadows refused to write profanity in his book because he is a Christian.

He wrote that Trump had taken another COVID test and tested negative the same day and decided to continue as if nothing had happened. Meadows said he asked staff members interacting with the president to treat him as positive throughout the trip due to conflicting test results.

Trump called on Meadowss to claim the fake news in a statement. A test found I had no COVID prior to the debate, Trump wrote.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/12/joe-biden-just-made-shadiest-comment-donald-trump/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos