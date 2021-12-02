Leaked documents show Boris Johnson ignored travel advice for longer self-isolation





Boris Johnson has ignored advice from Sage scientists and Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon on extending the quarantine for international arrivals to the UK. Notes leaked during the Sage advisory committee meeting, the government’s policy of requiring travelers to take a test two days after arrival would identify far fewer cases than additional tests on days five or eight. Ian Blackford, SNP Westminster chief, accused the Prime Minister of continuing to jeopardize public health, ignoring advice but taken by the Scottish and Welsh prime ministers to isolate travelers for eight days. Blackford angrily shouted that you ignore House of Commons advice as the PM insisted the two-day isolation for arrivals was balanced and proportionate measures designed to protect the British people from the variant. Omicron.





The SNP chief has asked the Prime Minister to finally convene a Cobra meeting of four countries to tighten travel restrictions or will he continue to ignore the Scottish government, the Welsh government and its own science advisers in Sage advisers, and endanger the health of the public on these islands? The Prime Minister said of course that we want to work in close collaboration with him and that there will be today and the weeks to come many opportunities to coordinate our activity. He said Blackford was simply wrong about the measures taken by the government and that the restrictions Johnson added: This country was actually the first to respond. And for the ten countries most likely to seed Omicron in this country, we’ve put them on the red list. Michael Gove, Britain’s Minister for Intergovernmental Relations, was due to hold meetings with prime ministers on Wednesday afternoon to discuss covid precautions. Labor has called for the reintroduction of pre-departure tests for people flying in the UK. Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has said it is totally unacceptable that ministers fail to act at the border when even their own advisers tell them to introduce pre-departure tests. It can’t be fair that people can go to an airport, board a busy flight, line up at busy boarding gates and travel on trains and buses in the UK, all without having to passed test. To subscribe to the Daily Record Politics newsletter, click here.

