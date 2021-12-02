Sikh Student Association gives presentation on farmer protests in IndiaThe Badger Herald





The University of Wisconsin Sikh Student Association hosted a farmer outreach event on Tuesday evening. The presentation took place inside the Multicultural Student Center lounge located in the Red Gymnasium. The presentation on November 30 was aimed at raising awareness of the farmer protests around Delhi, India, which began during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the event, audience members were encouraged to talk about the issues presented. According to the Wisconsin Involvement Network (WIN), the goal of Sikh student associations is to create a space for Sikh students and their peers to promote awareness of their faith. These goals will be achieved by serving the campus and the greater Madison area, through member-led information events, guest speaker events and social team building opportunities, ”according to WIN. UW Organizations Respond to Atlanta Shooting, Support APIDA CommunitySeveral University of Wisconsin organizations have held events for individuals to address or talk about the Atlanta shooting on March 16 which Read… Simran Sandhu, one of the event presenters, explained the background to the farmers’ protests in India. Simran said that on September 27, 2020, the government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modis passed three agricultural bills aimed at deregulating the agricultural industry. The presentation explained that the new agricultural laws allowed farms to sell their crops directly to buyers, bypassing minimum support prices. Simran said the arrangement lowered the prices of the crops. For some farmers, Simran said, this made it almost impossible for them to survive. Protests erupted in response. Another presenter, Jaskiran Sandhu, explained that initially farmers in northern India only protested locally. Eventually, farmers in the Punjab region mobilized and began to travel in massive groups to Delhi. It started the larger protest movement. Jaskiran said Delhi police responded with tear gas, digging pits with spikes and brutalizing peaceful protesters. In one case, Jaskiran said people drove a government vehicle into a group of protesters. UW South Asian organizations raise awareness and fund Punjab farmer protests in IndiaAs farmers in India protest against harmful farm policies, South Asian student organizations from the University of Wisconsin across campus gathered Read… In an interview, an audience member of the Farmers Protest Awareness event spoke about his family farmland in Punjab. He said farmers would take turns looking after each other’s farmlands so that others can protest in Delhi. Samyukta Kisan Morcha, a group of 40 farmers’ unions across the country, has presented a list of demands to the Indian government, ”Simran said. Simran and Jaskiran explained the demands, which included the MSP’s guarantee for agricultural products, the provision of crop insurance and the withdrawal of legal proceedings against the protesters. The rest of the presentation included an explanation of the Sikh faith and its relationship to the peasant culture of the Punjab. Towards the end, some members of the Sikh Students ‘Association performed a Bhangra dance to songs written during the farmers’ protests.

