China has tried to stop Indonesian drilling, military exercises

China’s Foreign Ministry, Defense Ministry and Embassy in Jakarta, the Indonesian capital, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Three other people, who said they had been informed of the matter, confirmed the existence of the letter. Two of those people said China has repeatedly called on Indonesia to stop drilling.

The largest nation in Southeast Asia has declared the southern end of the South China Sea to be its exclusive economic zone under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and has named the region the sea North Natuna in 2017.

China opposed the name change and insists the waterway is part of its vast South China Sea land claim that it marks with a nine-dash U-line, a border deemed to have no legal basis. by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague in 2016.

This [the letter] was a bit threatening because it was the first effort by Chinese diplomats to push their nine-stroke agenda against our rights under the law of the sea, Farhan said.

China is Indonesia’s largest trading partner and second-largest source of investment, making it a key part of Indonesia’s ambition to become a leading economy. Indonesian leaders have remained silent on the matter to avoid a conflict or diplomatic row with China, Farhan and two of the others said.

Mr Farhan said China, in a separate letter, also protested the predominantly land-based military exercises of the Garuda Shield in August, which took place during the standoff.

The exercises, involving 4,500 troops from the United States and Indonesia, have been a regular occurrence since 2009. It was China’s first protest against them, according to Farhan. In its official letter, the Chinese government expressed concern about the stability of security in the region, he said.

Warships deployed

Days after the semi-submersible Noble Clyde Boudreaux arrived at the Tuna Block in the Natuna Sea to drill two appraisal wells on June 30, a Chinese Coast Guard vessel was at the scene, according to reports. data on vessel movements. He was soon joined by an Indonesian Coast Guard vessel.

Over the next four months, Chinese and Indonesian ships passed each other around the oil and gas field, frequently approaching within a nautical mile of each other, according to an analysis of data from vessel identification and satellite imagery by the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative (AMTI), a project led by the US-based Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Data and images reviewed by AMTI and the Indonesia Ocean Justice Initiative (IOJI), an independent think tank based in Jakarta, show that a Chinese research vessel, the Haiyang Dizhi 10, arrived in the region late August, spending most of the next seven weeks. slowly moving through a grid of the adjacent D-Alpha Block, an oil and gas reserve also in disputed waters valued at $ 500 billion ($ 697 billion) by Indonesian government studies.

Based on the model of movement, nature and ownership of the vessel, it looked like he was conducting a scientific study of the D-Alpha reserve, said Jeremia Humolong, a researcher at IOJI.

On September 25, the US aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan approached within seven nautical miles of the Tuna Block drilling platform. This is the first observed case of a U.S. aircraft carrier operating in such proximity to an ongoing standoff in the South China Sea, AMTI said in a report released last month.

Four Chinese warships have also been deployed to the region, according to IOJI and local fishermen.

China is in negotiations with 10 Southeast Asian states, including Indonesia, to develop a code of conduct for the South China Sea, a resource-rich waterway carrying at least $ 3.4 trillion in annual trade. The talks, under the auspices of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), resumed this year after being halted due to the pandemic.

Beijing’s increasingly aggressive stance in the South China Sea has raised concerns in Jakarta, four sources said.

Indonesia has not officially claimed any area of ​​the South China Sea under United Nations rules, saying the extent of its waters is already clearly defined by international law.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has tried to play down tensions between himself and Southeast Asian states, saying at a summit of China-ASEAN leaders last month that China will not seek hegemony at all or else less, would intimidate the little ones in the region.

Mr Farhan said the Indonesian government publicly downplayed the tension of the standoff. Its leaders wanted to be as quiet as possible because, if this leaked to a media outlet, it would create a diplomatic incident, he said.

The temporary platform operated until November 19, after which it entered Malaysian waters. Indonesian Security Minister Mahfud MD visited the Natuna Sea last week. He said his visit had nothing to do with China, but said in a public statement that Indonesia would never cede an inch of territory.

The drilling was completed on time, according to a spokesperson for Harbor Energy, the operator of the Tuna block. In a similar confrontation with China in 2017, Vietnam abandoned its exploration activities.

