Imran Khan faces political headache due to Pakistan’s economic hardship





Imran Khan, whose political ascent was based on the promise of a new Pakistan, appears to be breaking one of his promises to strengthen the country’s economy, as a recent media report said Pakistan is currently going through the worst economic crisis in its history. According to The News International, one of Pakistan’s leading English-language publications, the country is in the throes of a deep financial crisis, with the government led by Imran Khan ideally in need of $ 51.6 billion in gross external financing over the years. next two years (2021-2023) to meet its needs. Pakistan’s gross external financing needs, according to the research, will be $ 23.6 billion in 2021-2022 and $ 28 billion in 2022-2023. Despite very modest estimates from the International Monetary Fund, progress has been made (IMF). Pakistani authorities would make a final push to reach a personnel level agreement with the United States.

Meanwhile, the WB and the ADB will continue to lend project loans, but given the project implementation capacity, disbursement is getting woefully low. Credit rating agencies can downgrade the country’s ratings even further, so generating funds through the issuance of international bonds will become costly, The News International reported.

However, with the suspension of program loans from the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Pakistan is even more exposed to the risk of a monumental economic crisis with the headache of the gross need for external financing for face which he has to face anyway. reach a deal with the IMF under the existing $ 6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) during ongoing talks in Washington.

The IMF had called for the removal of distortions in the tax system and also stressed that the various exemptions and GST rates should be aligned with the standard rate of 17 percent, according to officials quoted by the ANI news agency. 17 percent should be taxed on petroleum oil-based lubricant (POL) products. The GST rate on fertilizers, tractors and other items should be reduced to the standard rate of 17 percent, according to the report. However, Pakistani authorities oppose the proposals, arguing that they would further marginalize the neglected agricultural sector.

