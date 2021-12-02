Exclusive: Trump’s social media firm seeks $ 1 billion raise – sources





Dec. 1 (Reuters) – Former President Donald Trump’s new social media firm seeks to raise up to $ 1 billion by selling shares to hedge funds and family offices on multiple occasions valuation it commanded in a deal with a blank check acquisition company in October, two people familiar with the matter said.

Trump Media & Technology Group, which has yet to roll out the social media app it says it is developing, is already expected to receive $ 293 million if its New York listing deal via a merger with the blank check company Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC .O) has ended.

The deal valued Trump Media at $ 875 million, including debt. Trump Media is now seeking to raise up to an additional $ 1 billion at a valuation of nearly $ 3 billion, to reflect the rally in Digital World stocks after Trump supporters and day traders took hold of the action, the sources said.

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com

Register

It’s the clearest indication yet that Trump and digital world negotiators are looking to capitalize on the market euphoria around their company, which has so far been fueled by its lofty goals rather than a operational business.

Digital World’s shares were valued at $ 10 each under the deal with Trump Media. Trump Media is now seeking a so-called private investment in public capital (PIPE) that would value Digital World shares closer to their recent price, the sources said.

The sources added that Digital World shares can be valued based on a 20% discount from their 10-day volume-weighted average price.

The sources requested anonymity as the matter is confidential. Trump Media and Digital World did not respond to requests for comment. Bloomberg News reported last month that companies were looking to lift a PIPE without any details of its terms.

Digital World shares soared on Wednesday as investors welcomed news that PIPE could dilute existing Digital World shareholders less than they expected by setting prices much higher to the usual $ 10 a share seen in most mergers with blank control companies.

The shares, which were trading down 6% before the announcement of the $ 1 billion hike, rallied to close 7% at $ 44.35 on the Nasdaq, then extended the gains into the after-hours trading, soaring 31%, to $ 58.01.

Most PIPE deals are signed before a deal is launched to go public, and it is far from certain that companies will raise the full billion dollars they seek after announcing their. OK. Many Wall Street companies have snubbed the opportunity to invest, and many of the investors participating in PIPE’s confidential tours are hedge funds, family offices and high net worth individuals, the sources said. Family offices manage the wealth of the very rich and their relatives.

The deal’s appeal weighs on the reluctance of many investors to partner with Trump after he was banned from major social media platforms for encouraging his supporters to participate in the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill of the United States, which was based on unsubstantiated allegations of widespread fraud. in last year’s presidential election.

Some hedge funds that backed the launch of Digital World, including Saba Capital Management and Lighthouse Investment Partners, said they sold their shares to distance themselves from the Trump deal.

The deal also faces regulatory risk. US Senator Elizabeth Warren last month asked Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler to investigate the proposed merger for potential breaches of securities laws relating to disclosure. The SEC declined to comment on whether it plans action. Read more

Trump Media and Digital World have asked investors to finalize their commitments to PIPE by mid-December, the sources said.

During a PIPE roadshow attended by one of the sources, investors were asked to pledge between $ 10 million and $ 20 million. Neither Trump nor Digital World executives made an appearance, and the investor presentation was chaired by David Boral, chairman of EF Hutton, an investment bank that advised Digital World on the deal, said The source. A representative from Trump Media was also present, the source added.

But Trump was personally involved. He called some investors asking them to pledge more than $ 100 million in PIPE, the second source said.

Investors at the tour saw a demo of the planned social media app, called TRUTH Social, which resembled a Twitter thread, the sources said.

MAJOR PROJECTS

Trump has said he is launching his own social media app to stand up against companies that have banned him from accessing their platforms. He had 89 million followers on Twitter, 33 million on Facebook and 24.5 million on Instagram at the time he was blocked, according to a presentation on his company’s website.

Since Trump was removed from office last year, he has repeatedly hinted that he may run for president for the third time in 2024.

Special purpose acquisition companies like Digital World had lost much of their luster with retail investors before Trump’s deal with the media. Many of these investors suffered heavy losses after the companies that merged with the SPACs failed to keep their ambitious financial forecasts.

TRUTH Social is slated for full deployment in the first quarter of 2022, and is the first of three stages of the Trump Media plan, followed by a subscription video-on-demand service called TMTG + that will deliver entertainment, news and podcasts, according to the press release.

In a slideshow on its website, the company plans to potentially compete with Amazon.com’s AWS cloud service and Google Cloud.

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com

Register

Reporting by Krystal Hu in New York Additional reporting by Echo Wang in New York Editing by Greg Roumeliotis and Leslie Adler

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/us/exclusive-trumps-social-media-venture-seeks-1-billion-raise-sources-2021-12-01/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos