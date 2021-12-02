Boris Johnson faces new ethical dispute over COVID rules, Tory probes | national

Boris Johnson has been embroiled in yet another ethics dispute as he was forced to deny breaking UK COVID rules last year and the Parliament’s Standards Commissioner opened an investigation into one of his ministers.

Opposition Leader Keir Starmer accused Johnson of mistaking the British public for fools, after the Daily Mirror newspaper reported that he and members of his staff attended Downing Street parties before Christmas last year , in violation of the pandemic regulations of the time. Johnson has denied any rules were broken.

Their fiery exchange in the House of Commons on Wednesday came shortly after it emerged that Jacob Rees-Mogg, who heads Johnson’s program in Parliament, is under investigation for alleged violation of the rules relating to employment and external income. Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross is also facing an investigation into his financial interests, according to the Office of the Standards Commissioners.

In a statement, Rees-Mogg denied any wrongdoing and said he was complying with the investigation. Ross did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The developments come at a sensitive time for the Prime Minister after weeks of negative headlines about violations of lobbying rules by Tory MPs and their second jobs. This has led to a drop in opinion polls for both the Tories and Johnson, which Starmers Labor wants to capitalize on.

The revelations about last year’s festivities in Downing Street could be particularly damaging for Johnson as he imposes stricter COVID rules to combat the emergence of the new omicron variant. This raised the possibility that Christmas gatherings would be reduced for a second year.

COVID Criticism

He has already been injured because of the issue, losing significant political capital by backing his former senior aide Dominic Cummings when he broke lockdown rules in 2020. The government again faced stiff criticism in June, when Health Secretary Matt Hancock resigned for breaking social distancing rules. .

Johnson spoke to a large crowd for an assistant departing in November last year, according to the Mirror, when the country was still stranded. Members of his team then hosted a party on December 18 with around 40 to 50 people side by side, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the case that it did not identify.

The pandemic rules in effect at the time stated: While there are exemptions for work purposes, you should not have a lunch or Christmas party at work, when it is primarily an activity. social.

In the House of Commons, Johnson did not deny the events took place, but said all guidelines were followed completely. His press secretary later told reporters Johnson’s office did not recognize the Mirrors account, while also refusing to deny that the rallies had taken place.

Does the Prime Minister really expect the country to believe that even though people were banned from seeing loved ones on Christmas last year, it was okay for him and his friends to have a boozy party? in Downing Street? Starmer said.

Ethical probes

The new investigations into prominent members of the Conservative Party threaten to prolong a feud that Johnson himself sparked when he tried unsuccessfully to prevent the suspension of a former minister convicted of paid lobbying.

The office of Parliamentary Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone did not detail the exact nature of the allegation against Rees-Mogg, except to say that she was investigating whether he had violated a section of the Code of Conduct for MPs regarding his outside employment and income.

The investigation follows complaints from the Labor Party that it did not say it received a £ 6million ($ 8million) loan from one of its companies.

In a statement following the announcement of the investigation, Rees-Mogg said the loans were either repaid with interest in accordance with tax office rules or paid as dividends and taxed accordingly.

The registry asks for income, not loans, which is why I was declared an unpaid administrator until I resigned upon entering government, he said. Loans are not earnings and are not reportable in the interest register.

