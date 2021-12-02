Pacific Island leaders bemoan weak Glasgow climate pact





MELBOURNE, Dec. 1 (Reuters) – Leaders of Pacific islands threatened by rising sea levels have expressed disappointment with the Glasgow Climate Pact, which called for a phased down rather than a phased out use of coal, the main source of global warming. Micronesia President David Panuelo said industrialized countries must step up commitments to help other countries switch from fossil fuels to renewables and even build small nuclear power plants. “If you look around the world, we are not entirely happy with the outcome of COP26 for obvious reasons,” said Panuelo, referring to the United Nations Climate Conference last month. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register All emission reduction commitments at COP26 will only limit climate change to 2.4 degrees above pre-industrial levels, well above the 1.5-degree target, Panuelo said in a panel at the Reuters Next conference. Speaking on the same panel, former Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum, Meg Taylor, from Papua New Guinea, said she expected much more from COP26. Micronesia President David Panuelo chats with Chinese President Xi Jinping (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China on December 13, 2019. Noel Celis / Pool via REUTERS / File Photo Read more “I just expected countries to be a lot more progressive, especially with threats to the Pacific,” Taylor said. However, she said Papua New Guinea was “very happy” that the issue of “loss and damage” was at least under discussion. Low-lying countries had pushed rich countries to set up a loss and damage fund to help them avoid or minimize the impact of climate change, but countries only agreed at COP26 to start a dialogue on the issue. Former Kiribati President Anote Tong said the world fails to understand that urgent action is needed as Pacific island countries will end up underwater even if all countries meet their emission reduction targets . During his presidency, Tong bought land in Fiji for the citizens of Kiribati to protect themselves from the potential damage of climate change. “I don’t think the world community has ever really understood what we are facing with the impacts of climate change. It is an existential threat,” Tong told the Reuters Next conference. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/pacific-island-leaders-bemoan-weak-glasgow-climate-pact-2021-12-01/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos