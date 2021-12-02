Judges doubt Trump lawyers’ claims in major January 6 case Committee documents: “One president at a time”





Judges at a federal appeals court in Washington, DC, on Tuesday expressed doubts over former President Trump’s attorneys’ arguments that they should ban the Biden administration from releasing mandate documents from the former chairman of the House committee of January 6.

But judges also separated the committee’s arguments in the high-stakes hearing which focused on executive privilege, the Nixon tapes, the federal Archives Act and the deadly attack on the Capitol on January 6 of this year. .

The three-judge panel with Obama-appointed judges Patricia Millett and Robert Wilkins, and Biden-appointed judge Ketanji Brown Jackson heard more than three hours of oral argument in the case related to the committee’s inquiry on the cause of the attack. President Biden’s administration was working with the committee to provide the Trump-era documents he requested.

President Trump crosses the tarmac to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., December 12, 2020 (AP Photo / Andrew Harnik)

SCHIFF INDICATES THAT JAN. 6 THE COMMITTEE MAY MAKE A DECISION ON THE OUTRAGE TO MARK MEADOWS THIS WEEK

Trump filed a lawsuit to block the release of the documents, but a lower court judge ruled in favor of the committee, saying the former president could not block the transfer of the documents to the committee. The three appellate judges were also suspicious of the position of Trump’s legal team on Tuesday.

Millett discussed the potential standard at length with Trump’s attorney, Justin Clark. Clark argued that the court should ask whether Congress needs such documents, whether they are available elsewhere, whether the documents meet the standard of executive privilege, and as a final tiebreaker if the need is so great that executive privilege can be waived.

But Jackson tore Clark apart for appearing to invent a standard where none existed in the law.

“I would expect that, if you were right, there was a provision in the law to deal with this very situation,” Jackson said. “When the outgoing president says, ‘The executive privilege is lifted, I authorize the release of these documents’ and the former president says, ‘No, no, I have executive privilege and I affirm it’, then l ‘old the president can come to court and the court will decide and here are the standards. “

Jackson added, “That’s what Judge Millett was trying to get at. None of it is in the law.”

Clark refuted that, citing a law that says “if the outgoing president does not uphold the claim asserted by the former president,” the archivist will release the documents “unless a court order in an action in federal court order the archivist to withhold the file, including action initiated by the former president. “

President Trump addresses supporters of The Ellipse near the White House on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

Wilkins also said he saw a law that “anticipates[s] that the former president can bring an action like the one you brought here. But Wilkins appeared to disagree with Clark on whether the court should consider the documents on a case-by-case basis.

WATCH 2024: TRUMP SUPER PAC HOLDING HIGHEST DOLLAR FUNDRAISER THIS WEEK

Brown, meanwhile, said it was unclear the standard by which Trump’s legal team asked them to decide the case.

“There is no deference to the current president because he is current?” Brown asked, sounding suspicious of such an idea. Clark replied that he believed that was the case.

“The Supreme Court in Nixon v. GSA made it clear that when it comes to assessing the interests of the executive, when that appeal is made by the outgoing president, the interests claimed by the former president are diminished.” , said Millett. “Count for something.”

“We have one president at a time under our constitution,” said Millett. “What happens then? You lose. “

But the three judges also fought Douglas Letter, the attorney general for the House of Representatives, and appeared to dig holes in the January 6 committee’s argument that Trump has virtually no control over his presidency documents. .

Supporters of President Trump climb the western wall of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 in Washington. ((AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana))

“You say we don’t do balancing … that we weigh the incumbent more?” Wilkins said. “And if there were four former presidents who said … These documents should remain privileged, that would be terrible, would destroy the executive’s office to waive the privilege. But the incumbent says: No, I think the privilege should be deleted. Is four former presidents the same as one ex-president? We’re not weighing in? “

“It’s easy,” Letter replied. “The incumbent obviously wins.”

Wilkins said it seemed Letter was arguing that only one side should be able to win a case like this.

“You say the court can overturn the incumbent president to give documents to Congress, but the court can’t overrule the incumbent president to say Congress can’t get documents? Want a one-way ratchet?” Wilkins said.

“It would be astonishing if this court overturned the current President and Congress,” Letter replied.

Millett added: “If we have a constitutional scheme where that privilege goes out at 10:01 p.m. on January 20, it won’t be a real privilege at all that God bless the president who is trying to get confidential advice on something. ‘imperative Jan. 19 because everyone will know, well, tomorrow it comes out. “

Fox News’s Bill Mears contributed to this report.

