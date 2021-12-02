In Bali, President Jokowi to review G20 facilities





Jakarta: President Joko Widodo and President Joko Widodo and First Lady Iriana Jokowi There are plans to review a number of facilities and infrastructure that are expected to be used at the G20 summit in Bali. The president and his entourage took off from Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base in Jakarta using the Presidential Indonesia-1 aircraft on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at around 8:00 a.m. WIB. A number of facilities that will be directly considered by Jokowi include the mangrove conservation forest, road infrastructure, pedestrians, bridges and a number of locations in the Nusa Dua area of ​​Bali. Meanwhile, in the evening, Jokowi plans to visit Garuda Wisnu Kencana Cultural Park (GWK), located in Uluwatu, South Kuta, Badung Regency. Also accompanying President Jokowi and Ms. Iriana Jokowi on the flight to Bali Province were Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Head of Presidential Secretariat Heru Budi Hartono, Military Secretary to President Marsda TNI Mr. Tonny Harjono, Commander of Paspampres Major General TNI Tri Budi Utomo, Deputy Protocol, Press and Presidential Media Bey Machmudin, and President Ari Dwipayana’s Special Staff Coordinator. As of December 1, 2021, Indonesia officially became Presidency of the G20 until November 30, 2021, continuing the leadership relay from Italy. G20 is a global forum made up of 19 countries and the European Union. The Forum, which was formed in 1999, accounts for up to 80 percent of global gross domestic product and 75 percent of global exports. The G20 presidency has the theme Recover Together, Recover Stronger, while the three main topics that will be addressed during the Indonesian G20 presidency are: the global health system; Economic and digital transformation; and energy transition. The 2022 G20 Presidency meeting series amounted to 150 events comprising of working groups, engagement groups, MPs / Sherpas, Ministerial and G20 summits, and side event meetings. From an economic point of view, several direct benefits that are expected to be obtained by becoming the chairmanship of the G20, especially the physical meetings, include an increase in domestic consumption to 1.7 trillion rupees, an increase in national GDP to 7.4 trillion rupees. Rupees and the participation of MSMEs and employment of around 33,000 in various sectors. Photo: BPMI (WWD)

