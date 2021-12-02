Trump tested positive for Covid three days before debating Biden, then tested negative





WASHINGTON Former President Donald Trump tested positive for Covid-19 three days before his first presidential debate against Joe Biden, with a subsequent negative income pre-debate test, three sources familiar with the matter confirmed on Wednesday.

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has revealed Trump’s positive test in a new book, first reported by The Guardian, which quotes from an excerpt. In the book, Meadows said Trump appeared a bit tired and suspected he might have a mild cold before finding out the positive result on his way to a rally in Pennsylvania.

Trump tested positive again on October 1 and was hospitalized the next day when he announced the results on Twitter. The debate took place on September 29.

In a statement Wednesday, Trump denied being ill at the time of the first positive result.

The story of me having COVID before or during the first debate is Fake News, ”Trump said. “In fact, a test revealed that I did not have COVID before the debate.

President Donald Trump leaves Marine One at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. On October 2, 2020. Brandan Smialowski / AFP – Getty Images file

Two sources familiar with the matter called Trump’s initial test on September 26 a “false positive” because of the subsequent negative test. A source said the negative test came just hours after the positive test and Trump tested negative again on September 30, a day after the debate.

Trump’s first positive result, Meadows wrote, came the same day he hosted an event in the Rose Garden to announce he would appoint Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, according to The Guardian. More than 150 people attended the event, many of whom did not wear masks or practice social distancing. A number of people present subsequently tested positive.

Meadows said Trump underwent a second test while still on his way to Pennsylvania, which came back negative, the newspaper reported. NBC News has not seen a copy of the briefs. A Meadows lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Meadows wrote that if the rules for the September 29 debate stipulated that every candidate had to test negative for the virus within 72 hours before the debate, nothing was going to stop [Trump] to go, according to The Guardian.

It was days later, on October 2, that Trump announced that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive. Aides initially said Trump was suffering from mild symptoms, but was then transferred to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center that evening.

Trump was asked about the timeline of his Covid test at an NBC News town hall on October 15. He told host Savannah Guthrie that his first positive Covid test was on October 1. noted.

When pushed further, Trump gave vague answers as to whether he had been tested before moving to the debate stage, given that the rules required him and Biden to test negative.

When asked if he had taken a Covid test on the day of the debate, Trump replied, I probably did, and I did a test the day before, and the day before, and I was still in in great shape, and I was in great shape for the debate.

On the night of the debate, Cleveland City and Clinic officials said at least 11 positive coronavirus tests could be attributed to members of the media or to the event’s organizers. White House adviser Kellyanne Conway also tested positive on October 2. A day later, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who attended the Rose Garden event and prepared Trump for its debate, said he was in hospital after testing positive earlier. during the day.

On October 3, Meadows said in an interview that Trump’s condition worsened when his blood oxygen level suddenly dropped, indicating his condition was worse than he and his aides had made public.

Trump returned to the White House on October 5 after receiving the monoclonal antibody treatment from Walter Reed. That day, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and two of her deputies tested positive. In addition to the 11 people linked to Trump who contracted Covid during this period, three Republican senators have also tested positive.

In an October 8 interview with Fox Business, Trump suggested he may have been infected during a meeting with Gold Star families at the White House on September 27, a day after the new positive test was revealed.

Asked by reporters at the White House on Wednesday whether he thought Trump was putting him in danger during the debate, Biden replied: I’m not thinking of the former president.

