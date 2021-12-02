No record of farmers’ deaths during protest, so no question of compensation: Center told Parliament





The question does not arise, Narendra Modi’s government told parliament in response to a question about whether it plans to pay compensation to farmers who died in the agitation against the three now repealed laws. In a written response to three questions on compensation, data on farmers’ deaths and cases recorded against peasants during the protest, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar informed the Lok Sabha Tuesday: The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare has no record on the matter. and therefore the question does not arise.

The protesting farmers, who say they lost nearly 700 of their brothers during the movement, condemned the Centers’ response and accused the Modi dispensation of having insulted them again. Compensation for relatives of deceased farmers is one of the conditions set by Samyukta Kisan Morcha to withdraw the protest. The three questions were asked on Tuesday by a group of Lok Sabha MPs, including Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh of BJP ally JDU. The first question: The number of lawsuits registered against farmers in connection with the unrest. The second: Data on the number of farmers who died during the unrest in and around the nation’s capital. The third: If the government proposes to provide financial assistance to the parents of the farmers who died during the said unrest. If so, the details of it and if not, the reasons. Tomars’ response came a day after the government repealed the laws on the first day of Parliament’s winter session leaving no room for discussion or debate, as it did when they were introduced. Morcha, an umbrella organization of farmers leading the movement, said nearly 700 peasants were killed in the protest at the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders in Delhi. The deaths were mainly due to inclement weather, illnesses caused by unsanitary conditions and suicide. Members’ questions have not been featured, which means that no further questions are allowed inside the House on the subject. Apart from JDU chairman Lalan Singh, the other MPs who raided the questions were all from the opposition TN Prathapan camp, Anto Antony, Dean Kuriakose and Abdul Khaleque from Congress, NK Premchandran from RSP, AM Arif from CPM and Saugata. Roy of Trinamul. Reacting to the government’s response, Morcha reiterated its demand for compensation and rehabilitation of the parents of deceased farmers. The Indian government continues to insult the huge sacrifices made by protesting farmers by saying it has no record of the deaths of protesting farmers, Morcha said in a statement. The SKM condemns the response. The SKM reiterates its demand for compensation and rehabilitation of the parents of more than 689 martyrs in the ongoing unrest, he added. Farmers refused to end their unrest, demanding a legal guarantee on the minimum support price for all agricultural products, the withdrawal of complaints against protesters and compensation for deceased farming families.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/india/no-record-of-farmers-deaths-during-protest-so-no-question-of-compensation-centre-tells-parliament/cid/1841518 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos