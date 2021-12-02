Secret documents detail Xi Jinping’s important role in Xinjiang crackdown

A group of lawyers and activists based in the United Kingdom have just released documents alleged to be under the Chinese government. The leaks shed further light on the role played by leader Xi Jinping in leading the Communist Party’s campaign of forced assimilation against religious minorities in the northwestern region of Xinjiang.

Copies of these documents, some of which are marked top secret, relate internal speeches made by Xi and other senior party leaders on the situation in Xinjiang between 2014 and 2017, when the assimilation campaign was conceived and launched.

The documents reveal Mr. Xi’s warnings of the dangers of religious influence and unemployment among minorities, and the importance to his eyes of having proportions among the population, in other words of achieving a balance between the minorities and the Han Chinese. , to maintain control over the region.

Copies of the documents were posted on Tuesday on the website of Ughur Tribunal, an NGO that has held hearings in London on charges of human rights violations committed against the Ughurs, the largest minority in Xinjiang.

Adrian Zenz, a Minnesota researcher specializing in Chinese ethnic politics, says he was commissioned by the Ughur court to authenticate the documents, which he did with the help of two peers.

These documents are probably part of a secret set of which The New York Times made state in 2019, specifies Mr. Zenz. The New York Times had then published a text of ten pages, but without fully reproducing a single one of these documents. Mr Zenz asserts that while the article in New York Times showed Xi’s direct involvement in planning the party’s campaign in Xinjiang, the full version of the documents paints a more complete picture.

Xi’s personal influence on many aspects of this atrocity is much greater than we thought, he points out.

The Chinese Foreign Minister accuses Mr. Zenz and the Ughur Tribunal of spreading rumors, adding that this NGO had no legal legitimacy. Whatever number these anti-Chinese clowns use, Chinese Xinjiang will grow, he adds.

The source of the leak could not be determined. A spokesperson for New York Times confirms that the documents published by the Ughur Tribunal had already been the subject of an article in the newspaper in 2019, adding that it was not the latter who had disclosed them to the Ughur Tribunal.

Xinjiang, located at the gateway to Central Asia, is home to around 14million Turkish-speaking Ughurs as well as other Muslim-majority minorities. According to human rights activists and academics, Chinese authorities in the region have locked up at least one million Ughurs and people from other minorities in internment camps as part of a major campaign of ethnic assimilation. It also results in restrictions on religious practices, political indoctrination, forced labor, separation of families and strict birth control measures.

The Communist Party’s policies in Xinjiang have resulted in sanctions from the United States and other Western countries and helped spur human rights activists to call for a boycott of Beijing’s upcoming Winter Olympics in 2022.

The Chinese authorities present these camps as vocational training centers and describe their action in the region as an innovative method of combating religious extremism. For decades, Beijing has grappled with a small, sporadically violent sparatist movement in Xinjiang, a region central to the Belt and Road Initiative, Xi’s billion-dollar grand infrastructure project.

Researchers trace the start of the Chinese Communist Party’s campaign in Xinjiang to a series of attacks carried out in 2013 and 2014 by Ughur sparatists, one of which took place in Beijing and another in the southwestern city of Kunming. . Xi traveled to Xinjiang shortly after the Kunming attack, kicking off what he called the people’s war on terrorism.

Most of the documents released on Tuesday are from the spring of 2014. In a note accompanying the document, Zenz says he, among other things, authenticated the documents by comparing their contents with state media articles on the party’s campaign in Xinjiang and other government documents returned. public thereafter.

Ughur court decided not to release the original documents in order to protect the source of the leak, Zenz said. Instead, he broadcast transcripts of their appearance and content, but no indication of their origin.

In many cases, Zenz notes, phrases first uttered by Xi in those 2014 speeches later appeared in government documents or were repeated and attributed to other senior officials.

In a transcript of a speech Mr. Xi gave at a meeting on Xinjiang in May 2014, he said that the Communist Party should not hesitate or procrastinate on the use of the arms of the people’s democratic dictatorship. We must focus our energy on dealing a decisive blow to the extreme religious forces in Xinjiang.

The following month, the official media Xinjiang Daily attributed an almost similar quote to the most senior regional official at the time, Zhang Chunxian.

Xi’s speech in May 2014 also foreshadowed the establishment of a vast program aimed in particular at making the Ughurs work in the textile sector. According to union activists, this program is often based on coercion, which has led the United States to ban imported products made with cotton from Xinjiang.

The employment problems in Xinjiang are significant. Leaving large numbers of unemployed people abandoned is likely to cause unrest, Xi said, according to the document. Work in companies, on the other hand, is conducive to interaction, exchange and mixing of ethnicities.

In another indit speech, Xi said that the composition of the population and its security are important foundations for long-term peace and stability. This sentence was taken verbatim six years later by a senior official in Xinjiang, to warn that the share of Han Chinese in southern Xinjiang, dominated by Ughur, was too low, at 15% of the total population.

A single sentence from Xi is enough to guide an entire policy, says Zenz.

The documents show that Xi makes a distinction between the true spirit of religion and religious extremism, saying that normal religious activities and the legal rights of the religious world must be protected. But, at the same time, the Chinese leader is also protesting against what he sees as religious interference in religious matters, such as marriage, funerals and the search for a spouse, according to the documents.

In practice, like the dj relat The Wall Street Journal, Ughurs in Xinjiang have been threatened with jail or sent to camps for various mundane religious practices, such as praying daily or possessing a Koran.

When religion encroaches on state affairs, which of course are almost everywhere, it is religious extremism and must be fought against, Zenz said.

The leaked documents also contain the text of a speech given in 2017 by Xinjiang Communist Party leader Chen Quanguo. In it, he establishes a direct link between Beijing’s orders and the internment camps, which he mentions along with the region’s mass surveillance system, as an example of efforts to fully implement the central objective defined for Xinjiang by Mr. Xi.

Ughur court has recovered eleven files totaling 300 pages, according to Mr. Zenz. They do not include the question-and-answer model prepared by Xinjiang officials, which instructs returning Ughurs to say about their detained family members. New York Times from 2019.

Ughur court only released the transcripts of three of the eleven documents on Tuesday, and more will follow, Zenz said.

David Tobin, Xinjiang specialist at Sheffield University in the UK, and James Millward, historian at Georgetown University, reviewed the original documents and Mr. Zenz’s analysis. According to Mr. Tobin, while many of the ideas on religion and the management of ethnic minorities were already circulating in China, the novelty of the leaked documents lies in the fact that they lie in the heart of power.

This is not doctrine to study or meditate, but orders, he said of Xi’s messages to officials. It is not possible to oppose or object to it.

Translated from the original English version.