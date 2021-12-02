Peng Liyuan sends best wishes to students living with HIV on World AIDS Day





BEIJING, December 1, 2021 / CNW / – On the 34th World AIDS Day, Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, sent her best wishes to students at Linfen Red Ribbon School in the north from China Shanxi Province, the only establishment set up in the country specifically for young people living with HIV / AIDS. Peng, also the World Health Organization (WHO) Goodwill Ambassador for Tuberculosis and HIV / AIDS, sent her best wishes in a video message to students at the school which is also celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. foundation. In her video post, Peng recalled the memories she shared with students and teachers at the school over the past decade, and encouraged students to learn from role models around them and to pass on love. that they have received over the years. “Ten years ago a group of older brothers and sisters who have experienced family misfortunes similar to yours entered, heartbroken, the Red Ribbon School started by kind-hearted people. Here they gave up. their humility and acquired a joyful open-mindedness, as they shed their weakness and frailty and grew stronger with each passing day. They were fearless in the face of storms, armed for adversity and are finally made to shine, ”said Peng. Thanks to the joint efforts of the Communist Party to China committees and governments at all levels as well as many caring people from social organizations, nearly 60 students have received education and care in school in the past 10 years, and a dozen of them have even passed national entrance exams to further study education in universities, said Peng recalling her visits to students and the joyful moments she has shared with them over the past few years. “These are the exact models you should learn from and they are all the more valuable talents for building the country,” Peng said. Peng said she was delighted to see love and kindness passed down through the years at school, as she continues to see young faces coming back here to teach and care for the children. The story continues She said she was also happy to hear that students today enjoy a better environment with multi-functional classrooms and an improved playground. Connect: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fdbMM28OfR4 Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cctv-peng-liyuan-sends-best-wishes-to-students-with-hiv-on-world-aids-day-301435845.html SOURCE CCTV + Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2021/01/c6836.html

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/cctv-peng-liyuan-sends-best-031800431.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgur[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos