Russia, more than China, leaves India in a dilemma

Ukraine and Taiwan are now the major focal points in the geopolitical arena, testing the diplomacy of the United States but also of other Indian nations as much as any other. While relations between India and China have deteriorated in recent years, making India’s response to the Taiwan question simpler in some ways, the conflict between Ukraine and Russia leaves New Delhi in a difficult position. dilemma.

Russias unusual The reinforcement of troops on its border with Ukraine comes just as India receives the long-awaited S-400 air defense systems from Moscow. The missile deal has already been complicated by impending US sanctions against India under the Countering Americas Adversaries Through Sanctions law, the US law was intended to punish countries dealing substantially in the defense field with adversaries in the Americas where it is still not clear whether India will benefit from a waiver. But this must also be put into perspective with growing concerns over China’s regional influence in the Indo-Pacific, where India was expected to be at the forefront.foreground efforts to counter Beijing and is a much-vaunted member of the Quad group comprising the United States, Japan and Australia.

If the Ukrainian issue worsened, India would face a dilemma whether to remain silent on an important event involving its longtime and traditional partner Russia, or to take sides.

The India-Russia relationship has endured as a strong bilateral partnership for decades, especially in defense procurement, while India-Ukraine relations are pale in comparison. In trade, although India is Ukraine’s largest export market in the Indo-Pacific region, India’s total trade with Ukraine in 201920 amounted to around US $ 2.5 billion, barely a quarter of India’s total trade with Russia.

India and Ukraine are engaged in several military equipment projects. Ukraine participates in the modernization of tanks and armored vehicles of the Indian army and provides spare parts for Indian ships and submarines. We also talked about fierce competition between Ukrainian and Russian military-industrial complexes for the Indian arms market, India’s defense agreements with Ukraine often being seen in Moscow as a loss for the Russian defense sector.

But for large purchases, Russia dominates, as evidenced by India’s agreements for the S-400 and more recently. AK-203 assault rifles. At the same time, Ukraine’s defense partnership with Pakistan has always been a bone of contention for India, as Russia pays more attention to New Delhis. dissatisfaction when it comes to Islamabad.

During the Ukraine-Russia conflict of 2014, India broke with its traditional approach of keeping a low profile and sided with Russia India’s national security adviser at the time, noting that legitimate Russian interests were involved. As tensions in eastern Ukraine escalated further earlier this year, India hailed all efforts to calm the situation. New Delhi also had last year voted against a Ukraine-sponsored resolution at the United Nations, which sought to condemn Russia’s human rights violations in Crimea.

Sustained efforts have been made to revive bilateral relations between India and Ukraine. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modimeet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of COP26 climate change talks in Glasgow last month, while Ukraine’s Defense Minister earlier headed a delegation to Aero India for talks with his Indian counterpart and signed a handful of arms-related agreements.

But placed against the India-Russia Annual Summit held in December and the inaugural dialogue of defense and foreign ministers2 + 2, the India-Russia relationship is undoubtedly in high gear. According to recent media reports, India and Russia are likely to sign a 10 year agreement for the transfer of new military technologies. This is a price New Delhi could risk by siding with Russia against Ukraine.

India and Russia have several areas of disagreement, Indo-Pacific construction is one, as well as very different relations with China and the United States. But India could be under pressure to speak out if the conflict between Ukraine and Russia escalates. It would then be difficult to satisfy all parties.