Boris Johnson warned PMQs about excluding Wales from the windfall of UK rail infrastructure spending
Boris Johnson has been challenged that Wales is being left out of the biggest rail infrastructure investment ever in the UK.
WalesOnline recently exposed the extent to which Wales is losing due to the UK government’s decision to classify HS2 as a Wales and England project.
Wales, whose rail network has been underfunded for years, would have had to spend around $ 5 billion on the rail network if it received a population-based share of England’s 96 billion HS2 investments. Scotland and Northern Ireland both receive significant spending.
You can read the full survey, including everything Wales could have built with the money owed here.
Boris Johnson, whose ruling Conservative Party has decided HS2 will bring a direct benefit to Wales, was challenged over this in the Prime Minister’s Questions today by Newport East MP Jessica Morden.
She said: ‘Wales owns 11% of the UK rail network but only receives 2% of UK rail improvement funding and as reported in WalesOnline billions of back-to-back funding from HS2 will be denied.
“So, under-delivered on rail in the North, under-delivered on rail in Wales, why should anyone trust this government to keep its promises?” “
Boris Johnson retorted: “I’m afraid she completely overlooked what Sir Peter Hendy presented in his Union Connectivity Review, a fantastic program of change and improvement, especially in Wales and in particular in the North Welsh Corridor where I think the railway links deserve to be improved and will be improved under this government. “
The Prime Minister’s response fails to recognize that the real problem in Wales is not the ability to get to London faster. For the vast, overwhelming majority of rail users in Wales the problem is that their trains are old, overcrowded, sporadic, late and when they arrive they are too slow because many of our lines are not electrified. .
The Prime Minister’s argument was also weakened by his reference to Sir Peter Hendy’s report. This report explicitly pointed out that Wales’ railways needed a radical overhaul far beyond the benefits of HS2.
This response echoes a response given by the DfT earlier this week when WalesOnline
WalesOnline has contacted the UK Government’s Department for Transport asking them to explain in detail the benefits HS2 will bring to Wales. We asked:
- Can you please provide a list of all the ways HS2 will directly benefit Wales?
- Will these benefits come close to the benefits that $ 5 billion could have brought to Wales?
- Considering that HS2 is primarily a north / south trip, why isn’t it considered to benefit Scotland as well?
In response, a spokesperson for the Department for Transport said: ‘HS2 will provide faster and more frequent train services to North Wales. The HS2 interchange at Crewe will bring many parts of North Wales within two and a quarter hours of London, faster than the current Mainline Coastline Services at Holyhead.
You can read a breakdown of all the issues with this answer here.
The issue of Wales getting trapped by rail funding has also been raised in the Senedd. Plaid MS Delyth Jewell called for a debate on the Welsh Rail Infrastructure Fund.
She said: “I would like to call for a government time debate to discuss the funding of rail infrastructure in Wales. The disastrous underfunding of our rail network has been highlighted by the review of the British government union connectivity, which recommends, surprisingly, improving with England, even though it was the British government itself that reneged on its promise to electrify the South Wales Main Line.
“Research from the Wales Governance Center, Trefnydd, shows that we have lost $ 0.5 billion in rail funding over 10 years, due to the non-devolution of rail infrastructure, and HS2 will make matters worse. UK Treasury to set the comparability factor for Wales to 0 percent, that means we won’t get anything from HS 2 spending. Scotland will get around 10 billion, Wales will get zero, and that when our trains are already crowded, too often late, and unreliable.
“So, Trefnydd, I think members across the House would love to have the opportunity to discuss this crisis and what can be done about it, before we are, in the words of Will Hayward of the Western Mail, doomed to another century of second-class. rail.”
