Former Japanese PM warns China’s invasion of Taiwan would be a Tokyo emergency





A Chinese attack on Taiwan would be an emergency for Japan and for its alliance with the United States, warned former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, hinting that an invasion could qualify for Tokyo to use military force. Abe said a Chinese invasion would amount to “economic suicide,” in a video speech at a conference in Taiwan on Wednesday. The remarks highlight growing tensions across the Taiwan Strait and Japan’s move towards more direct support for Taipei. “A military adventure is the path to economic suicide,” said Abe. “Of course, China is huge. But since it has strong ties to the world economy, a military adventure in Taiwan must have a serious impact on the world economy. In other words, China would be badly affected. Abe stepped down as prime minister in 2020, but he remains a powerful figure behind the scenes of the ruling Liberal Democrats, particularly on matters of diplomacy and national security. Abe is known as a strong supporter of Taiwan. In 2019, he stepped up military planning for a potential conflict around Taiwan or the disputed Senkaku Islands. The United States and Japan subsequently conducted war games and joint military exercises to prepare for a possible clash with China over Taiwan. “An emergency in Taiwan is an emergency in Japan. That is to say, it is also an emergency for the US-Japan alliance, ”said Abe. “It is imperative that the people in Beijing do not misunderstand this, and especially President Xi Jinping.” In response to a question, Abe later argued for a trilateral security dialogue with Taiwan and the United States, which Japan had previously avoided for fear of upsetting China. Abe’s comments are particularly significant because, under pacifist article 9 of the Japanese constitution, Tokyo’s obligation to take military action is a threat to the country’s own survival. Taro Aso, then Deputy Prime Minister, said in July that an emergency in Taiwan could lead to a “situation threatening the survival” of Japan, in comments reported by Japanese media. The comments suggested that Tokyo viewed the scenario of a Chinese attack on Taiwan as a potential case of military involvement. Abe’s final remarks are the closest to confirming this. advised Abe’s comments came as a growing number of countries call on China to refrain from any belligerent action against Taiwan. The United States and some of its allies have suggested they could step in to support the country if it comes under attack. President Joe Biden recently said the United States will defend Taiwan against Chinese attack. His comments appeared to contravene the long-standing policy of “strategic ambiguity”, in which Washington does not specify how it would react. The White House intervened to say that US policy had not changed, but Biden made other controversial remarks about Taiwan. Biden told Xi at his virtual summit last month that the United States “opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo” but described Taiwan as “independent” the next day. Peter Dutton, Australian Defense Minister, said last month that it was “inconceivable” that his country did not support the United States in a campaign to defend Taiwan against China. Abe’s comments follow a Japanese cabinet decision last week to approve a $ 6.8 billion package of additional defense spending after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed concern over the surge in the power of China. China sent fighter jets and bombers to the Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone this weekend, a tactic it has used to express its anger at Taipei and has stepped up this year.

