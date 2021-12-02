Abes Warns China Against Taiwan Direct Message to President Xi | World news





Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abes has warned China that Tokyo and Washington will not stay on hold if Beijing attacks Taiwan is a message to President Xi Jinping to ease his belligerence over Taipei. Speaking virtually at a forum hosted by a Taiwanese think tank on Wednesday, Abe said: An armed invasion of Taiwan would be a grave danger to Japan. A Taiwanese emergency is a Japanese emergency, and therefore an emergency for the Japanese-American alliance. The people of Beijing, President Xi Jinping in particular, should have no misunderstanding in acknowledging this. Abe heads the largest faction of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and remains a very influential figure in the party and the island nation. Prime Minister Abes’ former statement came at a time when Japan decided to improve and expand the ability of its cruise missiles to strike objects over 1,000 kilometers from the current capacity of 100 to 200. km. Developed by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, the missiles will be deployed in the second half of this decade with multi-spectrum capability. Essentially, the Japanese plan is to discourage increased competition for missile development in the Asia-Pacific region. Given Japan’s past legacy, China and South Korea will be uncomfortable with this missile development plan, but the point is, Beijing is in a hyper-aggressive mode in the region. It has already deployed intermediate-range ballistic missiles that can target any city in Japan and the US base at Guam. The Chinese propaganda media dubbed these ship-killer and Guam-killer missiles. While the United States has already made it clear that it will take (unspecified) action if China uses force to change Taiwan’s status, the Biden administration, aided by the U.S. Congress, is considering a plan to deploy it. ‘an intermediate range ballistic system. missile network on the first island chain linking Okinawa (which has an American base) to Taiwan and the Philippines. In light of the above, Shinzo Abe’s statement should not be taken lightly as it clearly shows that Tokyo will abandon its pacifist stance (enshrined in article nine of its constitution) if China continues to advance its hegemonic agenda in the Asia-Pacific region as well. as to the Indian subcontinent. Just as the PLA increased the number of intermediate-range missile launchers up to 82 towards opponents from Asia-Pacific, it also deployed long-range missiles in Tibet to put pressure on India and subdue the small Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan. China has already started building an air base in Burang County, just north of the Lipu-Lekh Pass, and it is only a matter of time when military planes and drones are deployed to the new base. . Already, the PLA has deployed two S-400 air defense systems against India in Tibet and three systems to deal with the possible US-Japanese threat on its east coast. Several Chinese observers believe that Beijing will become more aggressive towards Taiwan after the February 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, as it does not want any boycott of the games from participating countries like the United States and Japan in the worst case. case. The situation on the Indo-Chinese border in Ladakh is no different, with Beijing continuing its program of sinicizing Tibet and Xinjiang and transforming the Himalayan plateau into a fortress. The disputed chain of Senkaku Island is only 100 km from Taiwan and Burang Airport 400 km from Delhi. Deterrence on two fronts could force China to abandon its belligerent path, as any adverse action can escalate into a global conflict.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/abes-warning-to-china-over-taiwan-is-a-blunt-message-to-president-xi-101638427800893.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos