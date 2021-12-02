Boris Johnson’s deep unpopularity in Scotland drives people away from the Union – Record View





Politicians will tell you that the only poll that matters is the one where voters vote on election days. But any MP or MSP would be lying if they said they didn’t obsessively scrutinize every survey conducted by the big polling companies. In the past decade, at least, the biggest draw in the polling game has been asking the Scots if they are for or against independence. In recent years, responses have generally told us what we already knew that society is roughly split 50/50 on the big constitutional question. But yesterday’s poll was a revelation. When the results of those who did not offer a preference were excluded from the total, 55% of those polled said they would vote yes in a future referendum. That’s up five percentage points since May and is the highest support for Indy in over a year. The survey also revealed one of the main reasons for this increase in support. Boris Johnson’s ratings are at an all-time low, according to the poll with just 16% of Scots satisfied with his performance. Many people will have made up their minds on the independence issue long before Johnson entered Downing Street. But it cannot be repeated too often that its deep unpopularity in Scotland is a huge problem for all pro-Union parties. And on the other hand, a huge advantage for the SNP. With Johnson in Downing Street, his little wonder, the Scots are looking for alternatives. Safety for children The $ 1 million compensation awarded to the children of Lamara Bell is an appropriate settlement, but no amount of money will make up for what these young people lost when police failures resulted in the deaths of Lamara and her partner. John Yuill. The children were aged 5 and 10 at the time of the tragedy. James McMillan, Kierans’ grandfather and guardian, shared how the boy suffered tremendously at the loss of his mother. Did you know that you can keep up to date with the latest news by signing up to our daily newsletter? We send out a daily morning and noon newsletter covering the latest headlines. We also send out coronavirus updates at 5 p.m. on weekdays and a summary of the week’s must-see stories on Sunday afternoon. Registration is simple, easy and free. You can put your email address in the registration box above, click Subscribe and we’ll do the rest. You can also subscribe and view the rest of our newsletters here. Much is known about the Scottish Police’s inability to respond to reports of the 2015 crash on the M9, but the family say they believe justice has yet to be served. They are awaiting answers on what exactly happened to Lamara and John and hope that an awaited investigation into a fatal accident will provide some sort of closure. In the meantime, the payment of the allowance will at least provide some financial security for children who grow up without their mothers.

