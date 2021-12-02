Babil Khan advances Imran Khan’s legacy with “The Railway Me” starring R Madvan, Kay Kay Menon and Divyenndu Sharma





The Railway Men, a Yash Raj Films web series, has been announced. The show will feature spectacular actors like R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu Sharma and the son of the late actor Irrfan Khan, Babil Khan. Plus, it’s Babils’ debut with the production house’s first web series.

The Railway Men began filming on December 1 and will be available on an OTT platform on December 2 of the following year.

“The Railway Men”, a film about the unsung heroes of the Bhopal gas disaster in 1984. In tribute to those who saved countless lives, YRF announced this project on the 37th anniversary of the Bhopal tragedy .

YRF’s OTT platform is called YRF Entertainment and is expected to launch five major projects in its first year.

The Railway Men is directed by Shiv Rawail, who is mentored by Aditya Chopra. The one-season limited series Shivs highlights the resilience of the human spirit in the time of disaster and will begin with YRF entertainment.

Methylene isocyanate leaked from an American Union Carbide Corporation pesticide plant in Bhopal on December 2, 1984. More than 500,000 people were poisoned that night, according to reports, and the number official death toll exceeded 5,000 people.

Akshaye Widhani, of Yash Raj Films, commented on the show, saying: “The Bhopal gas tragedy is the world’s worst industrial disaster that has affected dozens of people since the tragedy struck the city 37 years ago. At YRF we are constantly trying to develop the best compelling stories for the audience and it is our tribute to the unsung heroes of tragedy who, although they saved thousands of lives on that fateful day, are still unknown to people. worldwide.

The Railway Men, produced by YRF Entertainment, will be released on December 2, 2022, as a tribute to humanity and the gigantic sacrifice in the aftermath of a major emergency.

