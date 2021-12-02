Turns out that’s what Jokowi wants to be proud of during the G20 presidency





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – On the sidelines of his working visit to Bali, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) had the opportunity to take stock of Mangrove Conservation, Thursday (2/12/2021). Speaking on the sidelines of the review, Jokowi said he would invite G20 leaders to see the region’s mangrove forests with their own eyes. “This is the place we want to show, namely the mangrove forest,” said Jokowi, quoted on the Youtube video of the presidential secretariat. Jokowi said the government would show G20 leaders who are in Bali next year their commitment to supporting the fight against climate change. “This will show later that we are serious in restoring mangrove forests, rehabilitating mangrove forests, restoring peat forests and restoring critical lands in our country,” he explained. For information, Indonesia officially holds the presidency or the chairmanship of the Group of Twenty (G20) since December 1, 2021. Jokowi said that the presidency of the G20 is a trust and an honor for Indonesia. Photo: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and First Lady Iriana Jokowi left for Bali province today for a working visit. (Doc: Press office of the Presidential Secretariat) Photo: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and First Lady Iriana Jokowi left for Bali province today for a working visit. (Doc: Press office of the Presidential Secretariat) This was what Jokowi said during a speech at the opening of the G20 presidency in Indonesia, as reported on YouTube of the Presidential Secretariat. “This conviction is an opportunity for Indonesia to further contribute to the global economic recovery, to build a healthier, more just and sustainable world governance based on independence, lasting peace and social justice,” Jokowi said. With this in mind, the Indonesian G20 presidency will have the theme “Recover Together, Recover Stronger”. Jokowi explained that during the G20 presidency, Indonesia will focus on three things. “First, inclusive health care. Second, digital transformation. Third, the transition to sustainable energy,” he explained. In addition, the Head of State also wishes that the presidency of Indonesia in the G20 is not only apparent. Indonesia encourages G20 countries to take concrete steps and breakthroughs. “Indonesia will continue to encourage the G20 countries to forge collaborations and strengthen themselves to ensure that the global community can feel the positive impact of this cooperation,” he said. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (Dance Cha Cha)



