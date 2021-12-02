Documents confirm Xi Jinping’s role in Xinjiang crackdown





A photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping at a Hotan intersection in China’s Xinjiang Ugur Autonomous Region April 30, 2021. THOMAS PIERRE / REUTERS New documents released on Monday, November 29, confirm the direct involvement of Chinese President Xi Jinping in organizing the repression of the Ugur Muslim minority in Xinjiang. genocide by several Western parliaments, especially European ones. These documents were unveiled by Adrian Zenz, a German anthropologist who resides in the United States where he works for a think tank for the victims of communism. They include reports from an unknown source who forwarded the information to the Ughur court, an independent and informal body made up of London-based experts and lawyers. The latter in turn forwarded the documents to Adrian Zenz for expertise. Read also Article book our subscriptions Ougours: target sanctions of the European Union provoke a Chinese response These 317 pages of documents consist mainly, according to Mr. Zenz, in the provision of details to the major revelations made in November 2019 by the New York Times (the Xinjiang Papers). For Mr. Zenz, this is the first time that classified documents, in the name of a Chinese head of state, have been made public. In November 2019, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, including The world was part, had published other leaks on Xinjiang, the China Cables. Mass internments According to the detailed analysis of the 317 pages that Adrian Zenz carried out for the court and that he submitted two other experts before publication, The material provides substantial evidence linking many aspects of Beijing’s repression in Xinjiang to statements and demands made by members of the central government in 2014, including mass internments in education camps, poverty through forced labor transfers, optimization of the distribution of the population by ethnic group by increasing the proportion of the Han population, the criminalization of habitual religious practices, the obligation of hundreds of thousands of Han officials to become members of the Han family. the ethnic population, the establishment of education in Chinese in central boarding schools Read also Article book our subscriptions I was dead inside: Uguran survivor of education camps in China testifies These documents date from April 2014 May 2018. Comparing religious extremism to potent psychedelic drug, Xi Jinping gives the order in 2014 toarrest those who should be arrested and condemn those who should be sentenced. Likewise, the documents show that nearly three million rural Ugour workers were transferred to labor-intensive industries in order to escape their leisure and not to be easily exploited by evil people. If these industries can be located in Xinjiang, it is not excluded that they are also in the rest of the country. Xi himself called what citizens [ougours] from Xinjiang travel to eastern China to study, work and live, criticizes Mr. Zenz. You have 41.16% of this article left to read. The rest is reserved for subscribers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lemonde.fr/international/article/2021/12/01/des-documents-confirment-le-role-de-xi-jinping-dans-la-repression-au-xinjiang_6104292_3210.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos