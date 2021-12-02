Boris Johnson News live: Minister disappointed with Macron calling PM a clown





Boris Johnson denies breaking Covid rules with Christmas party No.10 A cabinet minister said she was surprised and disappointed by reports that French President Emmanuel Macron had called Boris Johnson a clown. Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey was responding to a suggestion in French media that Mr Macron had privately made disparaging comments about the British Prime Minister amid high tensions over the migrant crisis in the Channel. When asked about comments on ITV’s Peston show, Ms Coffey said it was news to me. When told the development was’ unsettling ‘, Ms Coffey added:’ Like I said, I’m surprised to hear this and disappointed, openly. I’m sure we can keep trying to work. together to fight But the Prime Minister wrote to the President last week and … I hope we get an official response in return. It comes as more and more reports have emerged of Christmas parties being held at 10 Downing Street last year as indoor mixing was banned under covid restrictions. Sky News reported that a number of parties were held in Downing Street after previous reports 40 people attended a party at No 10 where staff drank and celebrated late into the night. Key points The minister disappointed by Macron calling the prime minister a clown ‘

More reports emerge of Christmas parties being locked out Show last update



1638435940 He takes people for fools: Keir Starmer slams Boris Johnson over Christmas party lockdown allegations Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer spoke out against Boris Johnson and the Tories amid claims 10 Downing Street hosted a number of Christmas parties last year while indoor mixing was banned under restrictions from covid. Boris Johnson threw several parties when the country was locked out over Christmas. Yesterday he claimed it was correct, Keir Starmer wrote on Twitter. He takes people for fools. It is one rule for the Conservatives and another for everyone. Thomas kingsleyDecember 2, 2021 9:05 AM 1638435640 No kisses under the mistletoe between strangers this Christmas, says the minister People can enjoy Christmas if they take reasonable precautions, an expert said, as a government minister warned of kissing under the mistletoe. Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey said people should avoid smooching under mistletoe during the Christmas holidays. She said ITV Peston programs that we should all try to enjoy the Christmas ahead, adding: For what it’s worth, I don’t think there should be much smooching under the mistletoe. [You] no need to do things like that. But I think we should all try to make the most of the Christmas ahead and that is why we have worked so hard to get as many vaccines deployed as possible. Read the full story below: Thomas kingsleyDecember 2, 2021 9:00 AM 1638434740 Minister considers Macron’s comments rather unnecessary Reports suggesting that French President Emmanuel Macron called Boris Johnson a clown are rather unnecessary according to Business Secretary George Freeman. Talk to Sky News, he said: I think we are in pantomime season, right? And there is a French election coming up. It’s a pretty useless word. Of course, the Prime Minister is not a clown, he is the elected Prime Minister of this country with a very large mandate, leading this country through the pandemic. The truth is, we are looking to work very closely with France on the border issue, on the issue of European migration at the source – that’s why we are investing to try to stabilize countries so that people don’t. do not come here – and, with France, we must ensure that the French are not supplied with boats and pushed into the Channel. The Home Secretary is working closely with his French counterparts on this matter and the Prime Minister and the British government are seeking a sensible conversation with France on this matter. So I am convinced, in fact, that Anglo-French relations are rather better than this quote suggests. French President Emmanuel Macron reportedly called Boris Johnson a clown (PA wire) Thomas kingsleyDecember 2, 2021 8:45 AM 1638433840 Number of parties held in Downing Street in the run-up to Christmas, according to reports A number of parties were held in Downing Street in the run-up to Christmas last year as indoor mixing was banned in London under covid restrictions, Sky News reported. As a result of reports that a big party was held at the end of December, it also emerged that the staff at No.10 were gathering after work and drinking alcohol to relax, despite the rules stating that the mixture between domestic bubbles were prohibited. On December 18, 40 people attended a party in Downing Street, where staff drank, chatted and celebrated late into the night, according to a report by The mirror. The Prime Minister’s spokesperson reiterated Wednesday during a regular briefing with journalists that at all stages the rules were respected. < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> (PA) Thomas kingsleyDecember 2, 2021 8:30 AM 1638432792 The minister disappointed by Macron calling the prime minister a clown ‘ Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey said she was surprised and disappointed by a suggestion in French media that Mr Macron branded Boris Johnson a clown in private conversations amid tensions over the crisis migrants in the Channel. Ask the ITV Program Peston About the comments, Ms. Coffey said they were new to me. I am surprised to hear that. I am aware that we have a common mission in trying to ensure that the smuggling gangs are truly brought to justice, she said. When told the development was unsettling, Ms Coffey added: As I said, I’m surprised to hear this and disappointed, openly. I’m sure we can keep trying to work together to resolve this issue. But the Prime Minister wrote to the President last week and … I hope we get an official response in return. The temperature reported that a British government source said: The Prime Minister continues to be a strong supporter of the strength of Franco-British relations. Thomas kingsleyDecember 2, 2021 8:13 AM 1638432405 Hello Hello and welcome to The Independents live political coverage. Well bring yourself updates from Westminster and beyond as the day goes on. Thomas kingsleyDecember 2, 2021 8:06 AM

