PM seeks out-of-the-box solutions to control contraband





ISLAMABAD:

Three years later, Prime Minister Imran Khan is still on the lookout for “plug-and-play solutions” to control smuggling and money laundering despite holding meetings for the prevention of the double threat since he took office. function in 2018.

On August 27, 2018, less than 10 days after taking the oath, Interior Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar informed the Prime Minister of the measures taken to prevent, among other things, smuggling.

In less than a week, on September 3, 2018, the then Commerce Secretary and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officials also gave the Prime Minister a detailed briefing on the damage to the national economy by smuggling and money laundering.

From pre-exploratory meetings to exploratory meetings over the past three years, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired another meeting on Wednesday to review measures to combat smuggling and money laundering, which resulted in the search for a viable solution to the problem.

A statement released by the prime minister’s office after the meeting reiterated that the cost of smuggling weighs heavily on the country’s economic stability and that different solutions are needed to tackle the problem.

Suggesting that previous solutions were not working effectively, Imran demanded that “all stakeholders take emergency measures and ready-made solutions to control the smuggling of essential commodities.”

READ Imran Khan’s master class on civil supremacy

He ordered the authorities concerned that “emergency measures must be taken to control the smuggling of wheat, urea, sugar, flour, gasoline and money laundering”. Imran told attendees that smuggling creates an artificial shortage of commodities and ultimately drives up prices.

“Heavy damage is being inflicted on the country’s economy due to food smuggling due to the price difference,” Imran said. He stressed that the aim was to provide relief to the common man against the rising prices.

Without sharing many details, the statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said the meeting was informed that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had conducted extensive investigations into illegal money laundering and the detention of US dollars.

The statement revealed that there is now an increased workforce at border crossings to check cargo and ensure every shipment is recorded for tracking purposes. He added that the meeting was informed that significant successes have been achieved in controlling illegal gasoline smuggling and operations against hoarders.

The meeting brought together Federal Ministers Sheikh Rashid, Hammad Azhar, Khusro Bakhtiar, Fakhar Imam, Asad Umar, Advisor to Prime Minister Shaukat Tarin and Razak Dawood, Special Assistant Dr Shehbaz Gill, Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) , president of the FBR and senior civil and military officers.

CPEC projects

Meanwhile, chairing another meeting to review China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, Imran reiterated the government’s commitment to the provisions of the CPEC agreements and ordered that the specified deadlines for project completion be respected.

Imran stressed that continuity of policies was essential for long-term projects in order to obtain maximum benefits for the country. He stressed that the government gave high priority to the operationalization of CPEC projects.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran praised the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for achieving a 35% increase in revenue in November 2021 compared to the same period a year ago.

“Kudos to the FBR team for achieving a 35% revenue increase in November over last year,” he said in a tweet. He also referred to a 37% increase.

The FBR said on Tuesday it had recorded “historic growth” of 36.5% in revenue collected between July and November. It has collected net income of Rs 2,314 billion in the first five months of the current fiscal year against a target of Rs 2,016 billion, exceeding it by Rs. 298 billion.

(WITH APP ENTRY)

