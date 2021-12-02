India officially repeals three farm laws that sparked more than a year of protests

The country’s President, Ram Nath Kovind, signed a bill repealing the laws on Wednesday evening, after it was passed by the lower and upper houses of parliament earlier this week.

Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party had insisted that the reforms would modernize India’s agricultural system. However, farmers said it could expose them to exploitation and ruin their livelihoods.

Previously, farmers had to sell their produce at auction, where they received at least the minimum support price (MSP) agreed by the government for some of their crops. The new laws were aimed at relaxing the rules on the sale and pricing of agricultural products that protected farmers from an unregulated free market.

For more than a year, farmers have camped on the outskirts of India’s capital to protest the laws, arguing that market forces will drive prices down and small-scale farmers will find it difficult to negotiate favorable deals with the giants. .