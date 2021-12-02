President Jokowi highlights three points from Indonesia’s G20 presidency





While assuming the presidency of the G20, Indonesia will carry the theme of Recover Together, Recover Stronger. In addition, Jokowi considers the presidency of the G20 as a trust and an honor for Indonesia. The presidency is also the occasion for Indonesia further contribute to the global economic recovery. The president points out that Indonesia strive to build just and sustainable world governance based on world peace and social justice. “Indonesia tries to build just world governance. We aim to strengthen global solidarity in the fight against climate change and sustainable development, as well as to bring together the commitment of developed countries to help developing countries, ”continued Jokowi. On the same occasion, the coordinating minister of economic affairs, Airlangga Hartarto, indicated that indonesia The G20 presidency aims to bring the world out of the crisis and become more resilient. To achieve the goal, it requires a transformation in the way of working, a change in mindset and business model, as well as using opportunities in the midst of the pandemic to bring new breakthroughs, Hartarto added. . He later continues that in this presidency, Indonesia will use the G20 forums to fight for the aspirations and interests of developing countries to create equitable governance in the world. It is about strengthening global solidarity to overcome the threat of climate change and promote sustainable development. Of December 1, 2021, up to November 30, 2022, Indonesia will officially become the Presidency of the G20, continuing the presidency of Italy. The G20 is a global forum made up of 19 countries and a European Union. The Forum, which was formed in 1999, contributes 80 percent of world gross domestic product and 75 percent of world exports. Image Attachment Links: Connect: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=409521 Caption: Caption: (from left to right) Governor of DKI Jakarta Anies Baswedan, Vice-president of BPK Agus Joko Pramono, Vice-president of the Indonesian House of Representatives Lodewijk F Paulus, Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, Governor of the Bank of Indonesia Perry warjiyo, Business 20 President Shinta Widjaja Kamdani, and Youth 20 Co-President Michael Victor Sianipar attend the opening of the G20 2022 ceremony in Jakarta, Wednesday. Indonesia The G20 Presidency starts from December 1, 2021 up to November 30, 2022 with the theme “Recover together, recover stronger”. BETWEEN THE PHOTOS/ Hafidz Mubarak A / wsj. SOURCE Ministry of Communication and Informatics

