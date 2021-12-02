Charlie Baker says he was not ‘shaken’ by Trump-backed main challenger





Policy “No, not at all.” Governor Charlie Baker announced on Wednesday that he would not be running again. Jessica Rinaldi / The Boston Globe

Following Gov. Charlie Baker’s explosive announcement on Wednesday that he would not run again next year, leaders of the Democratic and Republican parties in Massachusetts converged on a rare deal.

The reason, they said in separate statements, the moderate Republican decided not to run for a third term was former President Donald Trump’s influence over the Republican Party.

Baker, who is more popular with Democrats and independent than he is with Republicans, faced a potentially difficult primary against a more radical and Trump-backed GOP main challenger. And logic dictates that he would rather go away than be embarrassed by a primary defeat.

MassDems chairman Gus Bickford said Baker had indeed been “ousted from power by his own party.” Meanwhile, MassGOP Chairman Jim Lyons – a Conservative Trump supporter who has clashed with Baker often – said it was “clear” that the governor was “shaken” by Trump’s endorsement of the former State Representative Geoff Diehl.

Trump himself even weighed in on Wednesday afternoon, claiming that Baker’s decision was due to his failure to gain the approval of the former president and therefore was “unable to secure the Republican nomination “.

Baker says it couldn’t be further from the truth.

“I have never entered a political race with the fundamental question of whether I could win or lose,” Baker, who lost his first gubernatorial bid in 2010, said at a press conference on Wednesday afterwards. -midday.

“In every race that I have participated in, I have participated because I believed that I would be the best person to do the job and that I had the best plan to do it,” he said. “No, not shaken.”

Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito repeatedly said Wednesday that the main reason for their decision was that a campaign would be a “distraction” from next year’s important work on recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. They also said they wanted to be able to spend more time with their families, especially after the hardships of the pandemic.

But did a potentially controversial primary against a Trump-backed candidate play a role? Baker insisted not.

“No, not at all,” he said, as a reporter continued to ask. “No not at all. What part of no … no, not at all.

Baker also declined to say whether he would support Diehl, the only Republican currently in the race (in 2018, Baker was reluctant to say whether he would vote for Diehl, who was then a candidate for the Senate, although he later said that he would).

“For us, the focus will be on work,” Baker said Wednesday.

“This is one of the main reasons – the main reason – why we choose to make the decision that we have taken,” he added.

During the press conference, Baker laughed when asked if he would rule out a future presidential bid, before confirming he would.

“Uh, yeah,” he said.

Baker also dismissed the idea that the increasingly partisan tenor of politics was a reason he and Polito decided not to stand for re-election.

“I actually think our brand of politics and our approach to politics and both the way we operate and the way we work with people and the way we choose to focus on personality issues and Motivation stands out from a lot of the bipartisan noise that’s created in politics generally these days, and amplified by social media platforms and all kinds of other people looking to grab attention, ”Baker said.

“I would say the way we operated has a lot to do with why the voters in Massachusetts think we did a really good job for seven years,” he added.

Even though Massachusetts has about three times as many registered Democrats as registered Republicans, the state has elected only one Democratic governor, Deval Patrick, in the past 30 years.

That said, political analysts generally agree that Baker’s exit leaves the door wide open for a Democrat to take over the corner office, especially given Trump’s unpopularity in the state and the lack of an heir. well known to the moderate GOP.

Three Democratic candidates have already entered the 2022 race, and Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey may follow soon.

Following the announcement that Baker would not be running again, the Cook Political Report changed its rating of the Massachusetts gubernatorial race from “strong Republican” to “skinny Democrat.”

“Massachusetts Democrats have been and continue to be prepared to take over the corner office in 2022,” Bickford said Wednesday, saying “the takeover of MassGOP by the Donald Trump wing of the Republican Party is over

Lyons doesn’t necessarily disagree; he said on Wednesday the party “remains committed” to Trump’s agenda. Diehl, for his part, also continued to praise Trump’s approval.

Baker, who has openly criticized Trump’s divisive politics, expressed his belief on Wednesday that the “vast majority” of Massachusetts voters share his more moderate views.

“The people of Massachusetts will have a lot to say about the type of political speech and the type of political behavior they choose to support here in the Commonwealth,” Baker said Wednesday.

