Stop of ECP funds was a discussion in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s absence, says Shibli Faraz





Federal Minister of Science and Technology Shibli Faraz. Photo file

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister of Science and Technology Shibli Faraz said on Wednesday that the stopping of funds for the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) was included in an informal cabinet meeting when the prime minister is gone for prayer.

Speaking on Geo News’ “Capital Talk” program, he said it was up to the ECP to conduct transparent elections and that the government’s job was to facilitate the commission. He said the prime minister has set up a committee made up of four ministers to facilitate the PCE.

He noted that the 2017 electoral law had not been followed in any by-elections. The ECP had also not used an EVM in elections in the past, adding that it was wrong to talk about lack of time because they still had 23 months.

On Tuesday, while briefing the media on the federal cabinet meeting, Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain warned the ECP that it was likely the government would not be able to finance the next elections if they are held without the EVMs.

He underlined that all institutions, including the ECP, were required to move forward in accordance with the decisions of Parliament (legislation). Fawad said the cabinet had discussed the matter at length and agreed that the ECP was required to use EVMs in by-elections. And one view was that the government could not finance any election without EVM, because after the recent amendment, the law recognizes polls involving the use of EVM and noted that Law Minister Farogh Naseem had the same point of view.

Discussing the EVMs in light of the recent amendment, the minister said the cabinet has formed a committee and the Justice Department will also provide advice. It appears that we will only be able to release funds at the Election Commission for the polls where the EVMs will be used, he reiterated and added that the government now wanted the ECP to start working on the induction of EVMs during the election. elections.

