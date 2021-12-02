Cyclone Jawad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs high-level meeting and reviews preparedness | India News





New Delhi:Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday to discuss preparedness to deal with cyclone-related incidents. According to the sources, Prime Minister Modi was informed by senior officials of the possible cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal which could affect the northern coasts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a meeting on the cyclone situation in the country. pic.twitter.com/eWIcoFp8rm ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2021 The Director General of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Atul Karwal, informed that a total of 33 additional teams are deployed to the locations required to deal with the situation resulting from the impending cyclone in the Gulf of Bengal. Karwal said: “Prime Minister Modi has held a meeting today and he has been briefed on the details of the cyclone situation. We are in constant contact with the state governments and assure them to provide the required NDRF teams.” “A total of 29 teams have already been deployed to the required locations. Now a total of 33 teams are also deployed to deal with the situation. All people have been taken to safer places,” added the DG-NDRF. . The meeting took place after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert for the formation of a cyclone that is expected to cross the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on the morning of December 4, with winds ranging from 90 km / h to 100 km / h. , accompanied by heavy rains and tidal waves in the coastal districts of these states. Forecasts indicate that the area of ​​low pressure in the southern Andaman Sea will intensify into a depression and move toward the coast in the form of a cyclonic storm on December 4 and the Coast Guard has launched extensive preventive measures on the east coast with this in mind. . Earlier on Wednesday, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Guba at the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) meeting reviewed the preparedness of central ministry agencies and state governments to deal with the situation resulting from the cyclone imminent in the Bay of Bengal. Given IMD’s forecast of a cyclonic storm, the state government on Wednesday asked collectors in 13 districts to prepare for the evacuation of people and defined a disaster management strategy by requisitioning the personnel of the NDRF, ODRAF and firefighters for the rescue and rescue operation. Live

