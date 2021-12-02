Maxwell’s accuser claims Epstein took her to Mar-a-Lago to meet Donald Trump when she was 14





The first victim to testify at Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial alleged that Jeffrey Epstein took her to Mar-a-Lago when she was 14 to meet Donald Trump.

Identified only as “Jane” to protect her identity, the woman did not accuse the former president of improper behavior, according to NBC News reporter Tom Winter. However, this is likely to draw additional unwanted attention to Trump, who was placed on Epstein’s private plane by his longtime pilot, Lawrence Viskoski Jr.

Newsweek has contacted Trump for comment, but did not receive a response in time for publication.

“Jane,” Epstein said drove her to Mar-a-Lago in a dark green car, according to Law & Crime. Images released by NBC News in 2019 showed Trump and Epstein together at Mar-a-Lago in 1992. Trump tried to distance himself from Epstein after his arrest in 2019, claiming he “was not a fan” and didn’t think he ‘i talked to him in 15 years.

“Jane,” who testified in Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial, said Jeffrey Epstein took her to Mar-a-Lago to meet with former President Donald Trump when she was 14. Above, Trump walks towards the White House after leaving Marine One on the South Lawn on March 9, 2020. Drew Angerer / Getty Images

However, this is not always how Trump described Epstein. In 2002, Trump called him a “great guy” in an interview with New York magazine and someone “it’s a lot of fun to be” with.

“They even say he loves beautiful women as much as I do, and a lot of them are younger,” Trump said.

“Jane” also said she remembered Prince Andrew being on a plane with her, but she also made no allegations against him.

The woman testified that she met Epstein and Maxwell in 1994 at a summer arts camp in Michigan and that Maxwell befriended her and was sometimes in the room when she was sexually assaulted . She said Maxwell seemed “very laid back”, as if the meeting was “normal”, but the woman said it “didn’t feel right to me”.

Maxwell, Epstein’s ex-girlfriend, is accused of preparing young women to be sexually assaulted by Epstein, a fund manager who has associated with many prominent people including Trump, former President Bill Clinton and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. Prosecutors allege she played a “key role” in the sex trafficking program that exploited women as young as 14.

Maxwell pleaded not guilty and maintained his innocence. His legal team accused prosecutors of trying to “substitute” Maxwell for Epstein. Epstein was found dead in his jail cell about a month after his arrest.

“Ghislaine Maxwell is not Jeffrey Epstein,” her lawyers wrote in a court file. “Ms Maxwell vigorously denies the charges, intends to fight them and is entitled to the presumption of innocence.”

