Chinese advisers recommend lower GDP target for 2022 as headwinds strengthen – sources | The powerful 790 KFGO

By Kevin Yao

BEIJING (Reuters) Chinese government advisers will recommend that authorities set an economic growth target for 2022 lower than that set for 2021, giving policymakers more leeway to push structural reforms amid growing challenges to the outlook.

Investors are watching closely for clues about next year’s policy and reform program as President Xi Jinping and other top leaders hold the annual Central Economic Work Conference scheduled for this month.

Three advisers told Reuters they had drafted recommendations for annual economic growth targets ranging from 5% to 5.5%, ahead of the closed-door conclave, down from the 6% target below. top set for 2021.

Ideally, we should have 5-5.5% or about 5.5% growth next year, one of the advisers said.

There is a need to maintain economic stability next year as we unveil new leadership, and we need countercyclical policies to deal with economic pressures.

Another of the advisers, from a leading government think tank, recommended a target above 5% for next year.

Advisors make policy proposals to government but are not part of the final decision-making process. It was not known when the recommendations would be formally formulated. The advisers spoke on condition of anonymity.

A Reuters poll in October showed economists expect China’s growth to slow to 5.5% in 2022, but some analysts have since cut forecasts on new risks such as the deteriorating real estate sector. The new variant of the Omicron coronavirus is also seen to add risk.

Separately, Liu Yuanchun, vice president of Renmin University, said last month that China should aim for growth of around 5.5% next year to help create 12 million new urban jobs.

Key leaders traditionally approve a growth target at the December meeting, which is then announced publicly at the opening of the annual parliament meeting, usually held in March.

The world’s second-largest economy faces multiple headwinds heading into 2022, due to a downturn in real estate and tight COVID-19 restrictions that have hampered consumption.

The economy, which experienced an impressive rebound from last year’s pandemic crisis, has lost momentum in recent months as it grapples with slowing manufacturing, massive housing market debt and debt. new outbreaks of COVID-19.

Policymakers are expected to step up monetary and fiscal support next year to help the downturn in the economy, after focusing on tackling property bubbles this year.

We expect the macroeconomic policy stance to ease in response to the downward pressure on growth, Louis Kuijs of Oxford Economics said in a note.

Policymakers remain concerned with containing financial risks and leverage, and have become more tolerant of reduced growth. However, in our opinion, Beijing still cares deeply about growth and wants to avoid a sharp slowdown.

At last year’s economic working meeting, leaders pledged to use the recovery to focus on structural reforms.

Setting a modest growth target above 6% for 2021 in March well below the over 8% rate forecast by analysts at the time gave policymakers more leeway to make ostensibly painful economic changes. but necessary.

REFORM RESOLVE

Xis’ reforms aim to reduce economic dependence on property and debt, channel more resources into high-tech manufacturing, and create a greener and more egalitarian economy.

But regulatory crackdowns on technology, education and entertainment have raised questions about the future of China’s private sector growth.

Last month, the ruling Communist Party in China approved a rare resolution elevating Xis’ status, solidifying his authority and his prospects for a third term in charge next year.

As President Xi Jinping has secured an unprecedented third term, we expect his ambitious reforms to continue. Its new development concept puts less emphasis on economic growth, ANZ said in a note, forecasting a wider target range of 4.55.5%.

But some analysts believe that further pressures could limit the near-term scope of reforms.

Hu Yifan, regional investment director and chief economist for China at UBS Global Wealth Management, said this week that she expects the central bank to reduce the reserves that banks are required to hold by Lunar New Year, early February.

After a widespread decline in reserve ratios in July, the central bank has since defied market expectations for further policy easing.

China is expected to unveil a new land tax pilot in several major cities next year, with potential candidates like Shenzhen, Hangzhou and Haikou, according to forecasts.

Beijing is hoping that a property tax could help calm property speculation, create new sources of government revenue and narrow the yawning gap between rich and poor in China.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Sam Holmes)