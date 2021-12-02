Updates from Cyclone Jawad | PM Modi chairs a meeting on the cyclone situation

A low that extended over southern Thailand on December 30 and its environs later emerged in the Andaman Sea. Subsequently, it moved west-northwest and concentrated in a depression over the southeast and adjoining the central-eastern Bay of Bengal on December 2 and will likely intensify in a cyclonic storm over central parts of the Bay of Bengal on December 3.

“It is expected to cross the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha by the morning of December 4 with winds ranging from 90 to 100 km / h, accompanied by heavy rain and tidal waves.” “The cyclonic storm is likely to affect Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh and the coastal districts of Odisha. It is also likely to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall in coastal areas and gangetic parts of Bengal. Western, “the IMD statement read.

PM Modi chairs a meeting on the cyclone situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing a meeting on the cyclone-related situation in the country, sources said on December 2.

Mr. Modi was informed by senior officials of the possible cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal that could affect the northern coasts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

With IMD’s forecast of a cyclonic storm reaching the Odisha coast on December 4, the state government on December 1 asked collectors in 13 districts to prepare for the evacuation of the population and defined a disaster management strategy by requisitioning the NDRF, ODRAF and firefighters. personnel for rescue and relief operations.

Forecasts indicate that the area of ​​low pressure in the southern Andaman Sea will intensify into a depression and move toward the coast in the form of a cyclonic storm on December 4 and the Coast Guard has launched extensive preventive measures on the east coast with this in mind. PTI

Andhra Pradesh CM delegates senior IAS officers to districts of northern Andhra

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy provided an update on the situation before Cyclone Jawad, warned in the forecast from the Indian Meteorological Department and ordered authorities to take necessary measures to mitigate its impact.

He spoke by telephone with collectors in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts and inquired about their preparedness.

Authorities on alert with cyclone Jawad warning for northern Andhra

The Vizianagaram and Srikakulam District Administration has set up control rooms in the offices of their respective collectors and in all headquarters of the coastal mandal to minimize the impact of heavy rains with the forecast of the Indian Meteorological Department which issued a cyclone warning, valid until December.

The control rooms (Vizianagaram-08922-276888) (Srikakulam-08942-240557) will operate to monitor the rainfall situation and the measures to be taken to control the huge damage. According to the latest IMD bulletin, the formation of a depression associated with cyclonic circulation extending to mid-level levels could develop into a depression. It is likely to intensify in the form of a cyclonic storm and displace the coasts of northern Andhra Pradesh by Saturday, December 4, 2021.

Unusual rains accompanied by gusts of wind hit Maharashtra

Maharashtra was hit by unusual rains on Wednesday with thunderstorms and gusty winds that hit several parts of the state, including Mumbai and Pune.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday forecast light to moderate rains in these areas and in northern Maharashtra and the Konkan region on Thursday as well.

He advised farmers, especially those who grow rice, to complete harvesting work and store the produce in safe places.

Odisha prepares for the cyclone

The Odisha government on Wednesday asked district collectors to prepare the evacuation plan for people by December 3, when the cyclone is likely to form over the center of the Bay of Bengal and its path will be known. .

Chairing a high-level meeting in view of the likely formation of a cyclone, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra called on collectors in coastal districts to hold the multipurpose cyclone shelter ready and to take stock of the availability of dry food. .

Preparing for NCMC exams

The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), chaired by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Guba, met on December 1 to review preparedness for the impending cyclone in the Bay of Bengal region which is likely to affect Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal.

The country’s senior official ordered various central and state agencies to “avoid loss of life and minimize damage to property, infrastructure and crops.”

The Cabinet Secretary also stressed that state governments should do their utmost to ensure that fishermen and all vessels at sea are recalled immediately and that those in areas likely to be affected by the cyclonic storm are evacuated as soon as possible, “the Union said in a statement. said the Interior Ministry. PTI

32 NDRF teams deployed to AP, Odisha, WB

On December 1, the Director General of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) briefed NCMC on the current state of the low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, which is expected to escalate into a cyclonic storm by December 3.

The meeting was informed that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 32 teams to these states and additional teams are being maintained in readiness. Army and Navy rescue teams as well as ships and planes stand ready to deploy if necessary.

Chief Secretaries and senior officers from Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands briefed the committee on “preparatory measures taken to protect the population on the predicted path of the hurricane storm as well as the measures taken to ensure that there is minimal damage to infrastructure as a result of the storm. Mr. Guba “assured state governments that all central agencies are ready and will be available for assistance.”

Officials from the ministries of the interior, ports, navigation and waterways, electricity, petroleum, the fisheries department, telecommunications, the NDRF, the IMD, the head of state- Major of Integrated Defense and National Disaster Management Authority attended the meeting. PTI

Cyclonic storm expected to hit Odisha and Andhra coasts on the morning of December 4: IMD

A cyclonic storm is expected to hit the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on the morning of December 4, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on December 30.

A low was spreading over southern Thailand and surrounding areas at 8:30 am. It is expected to emerge in the Andaman Sea within the next 12 hours, IMD said.

Subsequently, it will likely move west-northwest and concentrate in a depression over the southeast and adjoining the central-eastern Bay of Bengal by December 2 and intensify in a cyclonic storm over central parts of the Bay of Bengal over the next 24 hours, an IMD statement said. PTI

