212 meeting committee urges President Joko Widodo to release Habib Rizieq Shihab – Medan Metro

Meeting 212 Committee urges President Joko Widodo to release Habib Rizieq Shihab, at Al Jihad Mosque, Thursday (2/12/2021). (Khairunnas)

Medanbusinessdaily.com – Medan. GNPF Ulama North Sumatra (North Sumatra) and Alumni Brotherhood (PA) hosted a meeting of 212 at Al Jihad Mosque, Jalan Abdullah Lubis Medan, Thursday (2/12/2021). A number of these scholars have admitted that the Indonesian state is a rule of law and not of power, where the law is placed in its basic position to rule the state and government in which the state guarantees independence. of each resident to embrace their respective religions. In this regard, a number of ulemas have taken a stand calling on Indonesian President Joko Widodo and the National Police Chief to stop criminalizing Islamic clerics and activists. “And immediately release Habib Rizieq Shihab and H Munarman,” said the organizing committee of the 212 meeting at Al Jihad Mosque, Ustaz Razali Taat. He also called for an end to all inquiries and inquiries against Islamic scholars and activists, both current ones and those to be investigated. Further, he urges the President of the Republic of Indonesia and the Chief of National Police to elucidate the murder of 6 FPI students at the KM 50 rest area of ​​Cikampek toll road in an open and fair manner. Likewise, he urges Densus 88 to prioritize and defend the principle of the presumption of innocence as a form of human rights protection. “We are also firm on the existence of parties which intend to dissolve the MUI and ask the head of the national police to immediately investigate the intellectual actors who want the dissolution of the MUI”, he added. . Furthermore, he strongly rejects Permendikbud # 3 of 2021 which has a strong indication of fertilizing promiscuous behaviors and gratuitous sex in educational institutions, in order to save the nation’s generation. “We also strongly reject the issue of religious moderation as the discourse of the Indonesian Ministry of Religions, as it is seen as an attempt to disrupt the validity of the Sharia which has been Qothi and is feared that this will anger Muslims. He explained. Ustaz Razali Taat called on Muslims to strengthen their patience by praying to Allah SWT while strengthening Islamic brotherhood among Muslims. “We hope that Habib Rizieq will be released from the existing charges,” he explained.

