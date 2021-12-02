Donald Trump complains about being launched on annoying Twitter in GB News chat





Mr Trump and GB News presenter Nigel Farage met for an exclusive and cozy conversation in Florida which aired on Wednesday.

Mr Trump replied: Well, they were wrong in what they did in dealing with a president of the United States, who is obviously a popular president, from all you can see. Them and Facebook, I think they made a big mistake …

We make our voices heard … we have an obligation to do so. But Jack Dorsey’s departure was likely forced as the numbers are dropping.

READ MORE

Plus, there’s no more excitement on Twitter. The Conservatives leave and are canceled. In my case, we had a great interaction with the Liberals and everyone.

Now they’re just saying it’s a very boring place for Twitter and the numbers are going down, very low.

He then moved on to Winston Churchill.

After Mr Farage mentioned the degradation of a statue of the former British Prime Minister, Mr Trump said: Well you have seen the magnificent bust of Churchill being removed from the White House.

When I got there I said send it back. They’re calling, would you like to have the bust of Winston Churchill? A big. Law? Even you would say that.

And I said I absolutely wanted it.

He added: And as you know President Obama, I believe, fired him. He didn’t want it. And I said, let’s take it back to the White House.

Mr Farage said President Biden had Churchill’s bust removed on his first day in office, and Mr Trump said: I mean, why would you do that with Winston Churchill when you’re trying to get along with your country?

And you send him such a token, but such an important token. No, I got him back, the whole time he was there, and look, he was a very handsome man.

Speaking of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Mr Trump said: I am not a fan of her. I wasn’t from day one. I think Harry was used horribly and I think one day he will regret it.

He added: I think Harrys has been used and has been used terribly.

I think it ruined his relationship with his family, and it hurts the Queen.

It was reported to Mr Trump that the Queen had not attended a number of engagements lately due to health concerns, and he said: I hope not very ill though. I watched it closely because I love it. I think she’s great.

Mr Farage told Mr Trump he apparently got bored in a meeting with the Prince of Wales, and Mr Trump said: No, I wasn’t bored, I loved Charles, I thought he was awesome. No, he’s an environmentalist. He spoke about the environment for most of the meeting, which was good.

I mean, I understood that was the purpose of the meeting. And he was giving me his point of view. I wasn’t bored at all. No, I think Charles is a wonderful person.

When asked if it was a mistake to organize a rally on January 6 on the day of the riots at the United States Capitol, Mr. Trump told Mr. Farage on GB News: If you watch it was a massive gathering with hundreds and hundreds of thousands of people.

I think it was the biggest crowd I have ever spoken to before. And the real one I reverse, the insurrection took place on November 3, it was the day of the elections. And before and after, it was, for me, the insurrection.

And January 6 was a demonstration. But if you had looked at the crowd, the size, nobody wants to talk about it. I believe it was the tallest and most people, and I spoke to really large crowds, never spoke in front of a crowd of this size. No one ever tells you about it.

And then, unfortunately, bad things happened, but also, on the other side, very bad things happened.

And, add this, I offered 10,000 and suggested 10,000 National Guards, we want the National Guard to be there, 10,000, or even the military, because I knew the crowd was going to be massive because I knew that the anger that took place over the election being rigged, and I understood it, I understood it better than anyone.

And Pelosi and these people refused it, we would have had tremendous security, but they refused it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/donald-trump-nigel-farage-twitter-winston-churchill-gb-news-interview-b969519.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos