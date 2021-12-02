MP Imran Hussain lashes out at Boris Johnson over border bill





BRADFORD East MP Imran Hussain lobbied Boris Johnson on the Nationality and Borders Bill, which he said could see individuals stripped of their British citizenship.

Speaking during the Prime Minister’s Questions, he said: “My grandfather and thousands of others came to this country 70 years ago, working seven days a week in squalid conditions to help rebuild this land. country.

The Nationality and Borders Bill allows the Home Office to take UK citizenship away from people without even giving notice. My diligent constituents fear that this provision will be used against them, so I put the question to the Prime Minister. “When is he coming for me? pic.twitter.com/TzC26hC4Yy – Imran Hussain MP (@Imran_HussainMP) December 1, 2021 “Yet now the Home Secretary’s Nationality and Borders Bill means she can revoke our British citizenship and deport us even for the most minor wrongdoing. “Given the horrific track record of the government and the Home Office in dealing with minorities, the harsh environment and the Windrush scandals, allow me to ask the Prime Minister the burning question that is now on the lips.” of all those who came from BAME across the country. : when does it come for me? The Prime Minister said Hussain should “look at the conservative front today” and “withdraw what he just said”. He added: “He should withdraw it, what he said is absolutely disgraceful and, as he very well knows, the Borders Bill is doing no such thing.” Boris Johnson has said the Nationality and Borders Bill would give the power to turn people back at sea and be screened abroad, as he has been challenged to repeal the Law on Borders. human rights to stop the “endless waves” of people crossing the Channel. Conservative MP Andrew Rosindell said: “We will not be able to stop the endless waves of illegal migrants crossing the Channel until we are freed from the constraints of the European Convention on Human Rights, which hinders our ability to deal with this tragic situation and protects even the most violent of criminals from being deported. The Romford MP said: ‘It is time to take back control and fulfill our manifest commitment in 2015 to get rid of the labor rights law and adopt a UK bill of rights. ” The Prime Minister said: “We will definitely review the human rights system. ” In the meantime, he said, the nationality and borders bill will come back to the Commons next week “and it gives us the power to finally distinguish between illegal and legal migrants in this country, it gives. … Border Force has the power to turn people back to sea, and that gives us the power to track people and send them for testing overseas rather than this country ”. A spokesperson for the Home Office said: ‘Withdrawing British citizenship from someone has been possible for over a century and is a last resort against the most dangerous people or those whose conduct causes great harm. raised. It is rare, cannot leave anyone stateless and comes with a right of appeal. “This change is just about the citizenship revocation notification process. We will always try to tell them that their citizenship has been revoked, but that might not be possible under exceptional circumstances like if they are in a war zone, we cannot reach them, or informing them would reveal intelligence sources sensitive. ”

