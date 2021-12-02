Twitter has an India-born CEO, Parag Agrawal. In Pakistan it caused a burn





(left to right): Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, Parag Agrawal, CEO of Twitter and Sundar Pichai of Alphabet | Archive photos: Twitter / Wikipedia

As soon as Twitter got a new CEO, Pakistanis hit the social media floor to play the T20 game: Unkay CEO vs. Humaray CEO. The fact that the new CEO of the microblogging site, Parag Agrawal, was born in India has opened the floodgates for introspection in Pakistan, which many are preparing to do in December, wondering what we have done. of the year.

India invested in information technology What has Pakistan invested in ?, one user said. Then there were those who asked how we got nowhere and they are everywhere? But all is not gloomy, there are still Pakistani exports that no one can match, even as the city of Prague becomes Twitter’s new CEO.

Where demand must cover Newton in dupatta

What we know so far is that technicians born in India and trained at public universities across the country have landed top jobs at Google, IBM, Microsoft and now Twitter. Therefore, the question Pakistanis are asking themselves is where are we on the IT front? Where are our IITs? A serious debate on the subject will reflect the lack of policy or even seriousness towards it. When the priorities of successive military and civilian governments have been to cling to power, the technological institutions that prepare talent to compete on the world stage fail. The Department of Science and Technology is also treated as a sanction or demotion rather than a portfolio of choice. Not to mention the lack of technological institutions, as part of the Imran Khan government’s unique national agenda, religious scholars want publishers not to print and students not to see diagrams that have no clothes in them. biology textbooks. Students of biology should learn anatomy with their own imaginations. When the demand is to cover Newton in a dupatta, then talking about space programs and IIT seems far-fetched. For the motion here is reversed as the Prime Minister urges universities to research the disastrous effects of Western culture on family life, these are the priorities.

Some reality checks

Twitter – Parag Agarwal Google – Sundar Pichai Microsoft – Satya Nadella IBM – Arvind KrishnaAdobe – Shantanu Narayen VMWare – Raghu Raghuram Vimeo – Anjali Sud Google Cloud – Thomas KurianNetApp – George KurianPalo Alto Networks – Nikesh Arora

– Umar Saif (@umarsaif) November 30, 2021

But who in Pakistan doesn’t want to win a comparison match when India is involved, even if it is foreign talent? As always, Pakistan wins and how. Now, if the last month has taught us anything, it’s that when it comes to the Pakistani talent pool overseas, there is no comparison.

Once upon a time there was a Pakistani American doctor who promised to renounce his American nationality, quit his job, sell his lakefront house and return to Naya in Pakistan. They named him jheel wala doctor. Three years later, no one knows the whereabouts of this patriotic doctor, certainly not near one of Pakistan’s prison quarters. Conscientious overseas Pakistanis have told the Pakistanis of the seas, while hanging out at gas stations overseas, that gasoline in UK and US is more expensive than Pakistan, it takes therefore support the government. Then another voice of reason from South Africa tells their compatriots that the price of a single watermelon is Rs 800 in South Africa, so be thankful that the watermelon inflation has not hit you. This month we look forward to overseas Pakistanis who cook with wood as they explain Pakistan’s gas shortage. They are the CEOs of Pakistani inflation. Unmatched, unbeatable against the CEOs of Google, Twitter.

Looks like Pak isn’t #JustLikeIndia unlike what the parha likha jahaliya of this country like to tell me.

Also #ThankyouJinnah https://t.co/2u8xITbvAL

– Xerxes Rex (@Klashanfork) November 30, 2021

The world is jealous

What the world refuses to recognize are the people born in Pakistan who have made a name for themselves mostly on their own. The pizza CEO who made a world record that everyone has conveniently forgotten, the wonder of the water kit (cars that run on water, not gasoline). The world is jealous to even name the revolutionary who gave the idea to solve the problem of electricity capture jinns and make bijli. The world is biased. How else would you describe the global crownings of Pakistanis on terrorist lists? This also without foreign aid, autodidact, autodidact, without IIT? There are many such examples like sending balloons to India instead of multi-million dollar machines into space. Yet India chooses to reward its squadron commander, but who will one day reward the service radars of 2019? They were a success story of Pakistan’s technological victory over India.

pic.twitter.com/ux5iYritHB

– Saad Maqsood (@SaadMaqsud) December 1, 2021

The chronicles of T in IIT can go on and on, but to highlight a few Pakistani Twitter has shown that in the name of the 5th generation war Pakistan has powerful weapons such as the galam galoch brigade (abusive ) who targets home criticism; reality TV star Veena Malik; an American blogger turned Pakistani and a set of regime YouTubers to name a few.

But throw out the sadness because we don’t just settle for CEO Twitter et al. Pakistan will have its own president in the Oval Office. You wait and you watch!

The author is a Pakistani freelance journalist. His Twitter handle is @nailanayat. Opinions are personal.

