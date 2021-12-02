China Summons Japanese Ambassador Following Abes Taiwan Comments Politics News





The former Japanese prime minister warned of the serious consequences if Beijing took the wrong path on the autonomous island.

China’s Foreign Ministry summoned the Japanese ambassador to Beijing for an emergency meeting on Wednesday evening after former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said neither his country nor the United States could sit idly by if China attacks Taiwan. Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Hua Chunying called Abes’ words wrong and a violation of basic standards in China-Japan relations during meeting with Ambassador Hideo Tarumi, Chinese ministry statement said. Foreign Affairs. Abes’ comments openly challenged China’s sovereignty and cheekily supported Taiwan’s pro-independence forces, he said, citing Hua. Speaking in a virtual speech with the Institute for National Policy Research, a think tank in Taiwan, Abe on Wednesday warned of the serious security and economic consequences of any Chinese military action against Taiwan and urged Beijing to not to take a wrong path. The military adventure would lead to economic suicide, added the seasoned politician. A Chinese invasion of Taiwan would pose a significant threat to Japan and therefore an emergency for the Japanese-American alliance, he said. The people of Beijing, especially President Xi Jinping, should never have a misunderstanding in acknowledging this. Asked about the summons during a regular press briefing in Tokyo on Thursday, Japan’s chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Japan did not agree with China’s action because the government Japanese was unable to comment on remarks made by people outside the government. Ambassador Tarumi said it is necessary for China to understand that there are people in Japan who have such views and that Japan cannot accept China’s unilateral views on such issues, said. Matsuno. Abe, who stepped down as prime minister last year, heads the largest faction in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and remains influential within the party. China claims Taiwan as part of its own territory and has not ruled out the use of force to gain control of the island, which was once a Japanese colony. Since Tsai Ing-wen was elected president in 2016, Beijing has become more confident in its claims and in October sent a record number of military planes to the Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone.

